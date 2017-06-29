By 15 June, the Cameroonian tax administration had collected nearly as much revenues as during 2016

Since the transfer, earlier in 2017, of the collection of revenue stamps fees (commonly referred to as tax disk) to insurance companies, the public Treasury had received a global envelope of FCfa 6.3 billion at 15 June 2017, advises a source within the Inland Revenue Administration (DGI). Revenues thus collected, for the first semester of 2017, are already nearly equal to those collected throughout 2016 (FCfa 7 billion), when the collection of this tax was carried out directly by the Inland Revenue Administration.

This performance comforts the DGI in its objective of collecting a global envelope of FCfa 10 billion by the end of 2017 for this tax, in increase by FCfa 3 billion compared to the previous year. Which is a real breath of fresh air for decentralised local administrations, final recipients of these revenues via the Special Equipment and Inter-municipal Intervention Fund (Feicom), the bank of Cameroonian municipalities.

There is cause for optimism at DGI as over the first three months of 2017, insurance companies have already collected FCfa 4 billion in tax disks, as revealed by the Minister of Finance (Minfi), Alamine Ousmane Mey, on 17 May, during the ceremony for the installation of the new president of the Association of Insurance Companies in Cameroon (Asac). The Minfi actually seized the opportunity of this meeting with the insurers to raise awareness within the new Asac bureau on the necessity to protect the public funds which they are now collecting, thanks to the reform implemented since 1st January 2017.

Indeed, after transferring the collection of airport tax to airlines in March 2015, the Cameroonian government, as part of the 2016 Finance bill, decided to transfer, starting from 1st January 2017, the collection of tax disk fees to insurance companies. A positive outcome of this reform is to prevent drivers from avoiding the payment of this tax, now collected at the same time as the insurance premium which vehicle owners pay with difficulty.

Business in Cameroon