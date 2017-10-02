1er octobre émouvant au Cameroun [+audio]

Le bilan des violences ayant marqué la commémoration de la fête de l’unité au Cameroun, ce 1er octobre, est lourd. Les séparatistes anglophones ont bravé les forces de l’ordre et tenté de proclamer leur indépendance.
Les appels à la retenue n’ont pas été entendus. Les prières du dimanche ont aussi été vaines. La journée du dimanche 1er octobre a été sanglante au Cameroun. Le bilan des échauffourées entre les manifestants anglophones et les soldats est lourd. Certaines sources parlent d’au moins 7 morts. Et du côté francophone, des contre-manifestations pourtant du parti au pouvoir n’ont pas caressé le régime de Paul Biya dans le sens du poil.
Malaise généralisé
«Ça va mal. Les Camerounais sont très pauvres. Si les enfants n’ont pas d’écoles, si les enfants n’ont pas de travail, si les enfants ne peuvent pas se faire soigner, il y aura toujours des contestations. Il faut rectifier cela. Les Camerounais souffrent.» Ce cri de détresse pourrait être attribué aux milieux séparatistes camerounais. Pourtant c’est celui du professeur Messanga Nyamdi du Comité central du parti au pouvoir.
Le parti du président Biya a alors organisé une manifestation dite de soutien aux institutions en réaction à l’appel à l’indépendance d’une partie du pays, une manifestation qui se veut un témoignage du fait que le mal être anglophone est un mal être général au Cameroun.
Troubles en milieu anglophone
En milieu anglophone, les manifestations prévues ce 1er octobre ont tourné court. Moïse Dibango, Secrétaire général d’Energie Citoyenne, une organisation de défense des droits de l’homme au Cameroun affirme au micro de la Deutsche Welle, que “la prison de Kumbo a été brûlée et que les prisonniers se sont évadés” tandis qu’à Bamenda, des dégâts ont été enregistrés.
En réaction aux aspirations séparatistes, le ministre camerounais de la justice, Laurent Esso assure que Yaoundé négocie et négociera tout sauf l’intégrité du territoire camerounais. Dans un message dans lequel il cite les propos du président Paul Biya, le ministre a martelé que “la forme de l’Etat, telle que prévue par la constitution est non négociable”.
Des manifestations ont eu lieu dans toutes les dix régions du Cameroun. Le 1er octobre reste ainsi gravé dans l’histoire du Cameroun comme date de l’unité et date de contestation de l’unité.
I advocate for three distinct territories out of the current Public of Cameroon: the Republic of North East Cameroon with headquarters in Yaounde , the Republic of North West Cameroon, with headquarters in Bamenda and the Democratic Republic of South West Cameroon, with headquarters in Buea.
Bamilekes with prefer to be attached to Bamenda than to Yaounde. I think it would make sense to turn all the regions into states.
The civilized world recognizes human imperfections and limitations. To make sure societies survive these limitations, democratic governance provides the way. But then democracy is twisted and misapplied to the detriment of society! The idea of a providential ruler is anathema to these ideals. It is a mistake to support a wrong notion simply because one draws momentary benefits from it.
The agonies of President Ahidjo’s rule should have been food for thought to those underwriting President Biya’s eternalized power today. America’s Barack Obama was a good leader but when his time came, he took his exit honorably. We all must pass on while the nation remains.
Leaders have their reasons for leading from abroad at one time or another. General de Gaulle did it, and so did Gambia’s Adama or
Ivory Coast’s Ouattara or Cameroon’s Biya. Seen in this context there is no point raising tantrums about Seseku Julius Tabe’s operation from abroad. An idea cannot be good for one leader but bad for another simply because a supporter or opponent can’t see the parallels.
Last Sunday saw Spain and Cameroon experiencing similar revolts of parts of their territories agitating to leave the fold. This morning Spain reports injuries resulting from the confrontation while Cameroon’s measure is in deaths!
You have made my day with this write up Ni JOhn
Cameroon needs change and the time is now. People have been repeatedly hurt. It is very sad.
the only solution is dialogue,federation is the only we can live together in peace,so that every regions can be independent to develop and help his population.
10 states or 2 two any is ok.
separation is a very bad way because we don’t know can help if separated,example like south Sudan that is very rich will oil,but the people can not enjoy it because of war.
we also have to know to separate a country is not easy,people will dead,i can’t dead for this,i love to eat my casava with pear and hope for tomorrow,because hope come when you are alive not when you are death.
the government in Yaounde can’t make to hate,separate from our family in which we have been living together for 50 years.
so,i purpose we should have a common ideology being Francophone and Anglophone,to fight together.
At first i wanted dialogue to prevail, but after the killings the government soldiers executed, i want the dialogue to take the pattern of total separation from French Cameroon.
I don’t see how LRP can justify these Kilings. We cannot live together with people who kill at the slightest opportunity. Who is going to responsible for these lives. We will never forgive LRP for this.
Self-defence is appropriate in some of those situations.
We see civilians with guns (being it traditional or whatever, how would the soldier know?) aimed at them. They have the right to shoot at those pointing guns at them.
In Spain, there were stones, other types of weapons, but guns pointed at the police, therefore only injuries and no fatal shooting.
It goes both ways. the authority has the right to gun down civilians shooting at them. Civilians have no right to shoot at police or army. It is simple as that.