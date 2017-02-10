How a 2016 song ‘dans la sauce’ lit up Cameroon’s AFCON triumph

Cameroon’s recent African Cup of Nations (AFCON) victory in Gabon had many parts to it. The setbacks with players turning down call ups was the main news around the Indomitable Lions going into the tournament.



At some point there was talk of training boycotts over lack of payment to the players but another aspect that resonates among Cameroonians is a song that rallied the charge of the Lions towards glory.

The song ‘‘Dans la sauce,’‘ which literally means ‘‘In the soup,’‘ was popular among Cameroonians who saw the team’s steady progress in the competition as a way of putting all opponents in the ‘victory soup.’

Indeed during the official presentation of the trophy to the President last Tuesday, Paul Biya had cause to use the term in an address to the players. “You have faced the most formidable teams, the most experienced, and as you say, you put them in the soup,” he said to a round of laughter and applause.

The hashtag ‘dans la sauce’ also trended on social media at some point. Most of them relating to words of congratulations to the lions and celebration of their triumph.

The song ‘dans la sauce’

The song was released in May 2016 by artiste Kien Rennise Nde, popularly referred to by her stage name Reniss. She is a Cameroonian singer and songwriter whose songs are in English, French, Pidgin, and local language, Ngeumba.

The video on Youtube has been viewed over 2.6 million times. It blends two main locations – a local kitchen setup and a blitzy nightclub. Reniss leaves her mother in the kitchen and escapes to the club where she entertains patrons to the track.

Her mother finally makes it to the club with a laddle in hand, only for a friend to drag Reniss out of the club, she subsequently begins to run back home.

Reniss became known in the African music scene after releasing her music video “La Sauce.” She released her first singles in 2011 and 2012. Her first music video ‘‘C’est la vie’‘ (Such is life) was released in 2013.

