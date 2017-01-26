2017 AFCON: Lions receive FCFA 27.5 million each as bonus

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have each been handed the sum of FCFA 27.5 million as match bonuses for the ongoing 2017 AFCON in Gabon.

The allowances were paid earlier this Thursday 26th January 2017 in Moanda, Gabon where the team is temporally undergoing physical fitness sessions and exchange of best winning strategies ahead of their quarter final match with Senegal.

These allowances come at a time private media channels were already feeding the general public with false information concerning the disorder in the lions den due to unpaid match bonuses.

A communiquésigned on 12th January 2017 by FECAFOOT ‘s Secretary General allocating match bonuses also stipulates that each player will receive an extra three million CFA francs in case of a victory in the quarter final match against the Terranga Lions.

The players have been promised other bonuses ranging from FCFA 5 to 10 million in case of victories in the semi-final and finals of the 2017 AFCON.

The award of these bonuses come through the personal implication of the Head of Government, Philemon Yang following differences amongst the various football actors in Cameroon.

CRTV