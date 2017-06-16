2017 Confederations Cup: Lions arrive Russia

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have arrived Moscow,Russia ahead of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup that opens Saturday 17th June 2017.

The 2017 African champions touched down in Moscow late Wednesday 14th June 2017 for a third appearance in the FIFA Confederations Cup.

The Indomitable Lions begins the campaign in a match against Chile at the Spartak Stadium in the Russian capital on Sunday 18th June 2017.

They will later play against Australia in Saint Petersburg on June 22 and then face the current world champions, Germany in Sochi on June 25.

Cameroon are taking part in their third Confederations Cup, after Japan in 2001 and France 2003.

It was in 2003 that Cameroon came close to lifting the Confederations Cup during the expedition in France.

The boys of the Belgian tactician, Hugo Broos are representing the African continent.

The national team arrives Russia after their sojuorn in Madrid ,Spain where they played a warm up game with Columbia .

It was a final preparation match in which the Indomitable Lions suffered 4-0 defeat.

CRTV