2019 AFCON : Minister of Sports maintains Cameroon will be ready

The construction and renovation of Stadia and facilities to host the 2019 AFCON games in Cameroon will be complete three months before the start of the football tournament

Cameroon’s Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mpkwatt assured stakeholders in a media outing this 18th July 2017 at the Yaounde Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.

He stated that all sports facilities to be used during the competition will be constructed and/or renovated in conformity with the African Football Confederation,CAF standards and, on record time.

The Sports Minister gave the assurance a day after the Italian Ambassador and other officials involved in the construction of the Paul Biya stadium in Olembe took to the media rustrom to announce that the facility will be delivered in October 2018

Its worth indicating that matches for AFCON 2019 will be fielded in other stadia in Limbe, Douala, Yaounde and Bafoussam.

CRTV