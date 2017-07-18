2019 AFCON: Paul Biya Stadium to be ready by October 2018

The Italian Company, Piccini charged with the construction of the 60000-seater President Paul Biya Omnisport Stadium at Olembe-Yaounde has reassured the Cameroonian population that the football structure will be ready by October 2018.

The officials of the Italian Company, Piccini and the Italian Ambassador to Cameroon, made the declaration this Monday 17th July 2017 during a press briefing at the Italian Embassy in Yaounde.

The Italian Ambassador to Cameroon, Samuela Isopi and the Architect of the structure, Eloy Suarez elaborately discussed on the grounds covered already.

Facing the press in a three-hour briefing, Her Excellency Samuela Isopi put to rest rumours and reports that the company charged with the construction of the football facility were novices in construction and do not have the required expertise to complete the stadium on time.

To ensure that the Cameroonian population is permanently updated on the advancement of work at the site, the diplomat said she will meet with press men and women every three months to gist them on the state of work.

The Architect, Eloy Suarez expressed optimism on the state of work at the stadium and declared without fear of doubt that the structure will be delivered in eighteen months, that is, in October 2018.

Mr. Suarez said he will ensure the use of pre-cast equipment, that is to say, over 60 per cent of the building will be done in Italy and transported to Cameroon through the Kribi port in order to gain time.

This he explained that the facility will be constructed with the latest state of art equipment taking into consideration its durability and FIFA standards

To be able to meet up with the deadline, only 27 per cent of the work will be conducted in Cameroon because setting up the work site in the country, where all construction stages will be executed will require approximately four years.

To the Project Director, Marc Debandt, work will accelerate in the days ahead with the complete arrival of material from Italy.

The Chargé de Mission, Gabriel Ngaha said the FCFA 160 billion allotted for the construction and delivery of the structure is available, therefore financial problems are not responsible for the slow progress as falsely reported by some press organs and the social media.

The press briefing dived on the timetable of the work taking into consideration the production, transportation, construction and delivery schedules.

It is important to note that,the Italian company Piccini has thirty years of work experience and has been saluted for outstanding projects like the construction of the Juventus Stadium in Italy,one of the best in the world,the construction of the Olympic Stadium in Athens,the Olympic Stadium in Rome that was used for the 1990 World Cup and many more.

CRTV

