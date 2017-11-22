202 Cameroonian migrants return home from Libya

Journal du Cameroun | Some 202 Cameroonian Migrants who left the country in search of greener pastures have return to the country from Libya following their repatriation. They arrived at the Yaoundé Nsimalen airport last night.

The migrants of Cameroonian origin (including 9 pregnant women) residing in Libya were voluntarily repatriated to Cameroon. Their repatriation comes within the framework of an IMO intiative which seeks to protect and reintegrate migrants. .

Tuesday’s migrant return is the second in a series as 80 persons were equally repatriated from Niger few weeks back. According to an official from the Ministry of External relations, the program provide an alternative to the migrants, who for the most part, go for the adventure out of despair.

As a result, the official went on, the OIM supports the reintegration of migrants upon their return. “When they arrive, we register their details and ask them what pushed them to leave. Then we find out what they would like to do in Cameroon. It is based on their response that we offer subsidies to start activities. The amounts vary between F CFA 500,000 CFA and F CFA 1,000,000 CFA ” he said.