27 présumés séparatistes tués par l’armée au Cameroun

BBC | Les affrontements ont eu lieu à Menka, un village de l’arrondissement de Santa, localité camerounaise située à environ 20 km de Bamenda dans la région du Nord-ouest.
Par Frederic Takang, Correspondant BBC Afrique, Bamenda
Ces combats ont fait 27 morts tous des séparatistes selon les sources sécuritaires, 40 selon des témoins, qui indiquent que la force publique aurait enregistré plusieurs blessés.
Un important armement militaire a également été récupéré, d’après une source sécuritaire qui a requis l’anonymat.
« Nous avons reçu des renseignements faisant état d’une attaque d’envergure planifiée par les activistes qui ont élu domicile dans une auberge ici à Menka. Nous avons alors pris des mesures conséquentes et voilà le bilan », rapporte également une source sécuritaire sous anonymat.
Les échanges de tirs consécutifs à la riposte de l’armée ont duré quelques heures, non sans inquiéter les civils.
« C’est comme si nous étions en Syrie, ou à Bagdad, ça tirait de tous les côtés vendredi matin», a indiqué un ressortissant de la localité de Menka joint au téléphone depuis Bamenda par la BBC.
C’est la toute première fois qu’un affrontement entre les éléments séparatistes et les forces gouvernementales dans la région, fait autant de morts.
Keep killing civilians including women and children and then dress them up as separatists. We've also heard the Yaounde Crtv well prepared version of separatists turning on themselves.
So you see… they were not civilians. They were armed combatants according to what this eye-witness account indicates.
Repose en paix Camerounais. Nos dirigeants sont une déception. Paul Biya et ses amis chassent la fumée et quittent le feu? ? ? À moins que vous ne régliez les griefs anglophones, aucun nombre de personnes bloquées ne résoudra le problème. Le Cameroun est une victime de l'échec du leadership! Défaut de diagnostiquer correctement la crise politique et de les résoudre politiquement sans impliquer l'armée, Ne pas négocier avec les modérés quand ils ont eu la chance de le faire, Ne pas reconnaître les échecs et demander de l'aide aux bons endroits! Maintenant, ils ont échoué à la campagne PR (relations publiques) pour nettoyer leurs échecs!
Rest in Peace Fellow Cameroonians. Our Leaders are a disappointment.Paul Biya and Friends are chasing Smoke and Leaving the fire. Unless you settle the Anglophone Grievances, No Amount of people Locked up will solve the problem.Cameroon is a Victim of Leadership Failure! Failure to Properly Diagnose the Political Crisis facing the nation and Solve them politically without Involving the Military, Failure to Negotiate with Moderates when they had the chance to do so, Failure to Acknowledge that they have Failed and Ask for help from the right places! Now they a Failing the PR. campaign (Public Relations) to clean up their Failures!
People are resolute about secession and you are talking about grievances? So tell me, how do you solve the 'secessionist grievance' politically without involving the military? The government has been encouraging dialogue but all the Ambazombies want is 'negotiate the terms of separation' as they say.
Ambazombi agents have no legitimacy… nobody elected them! But somehow, they are foolishly toying with the idea that they control the agenda and they want to take the entire country hostage. The majority of us in the SW just to control our own destiny in Cameroon and we want absolutely nothing to do with futile secessionist wet dreams.
Cameroon is not Paul Biya… so make no mistake about that.
@Ras Tuge I heard you went to school in a Madrassa and I didn’t believe at first but now it’s clear. When I say Paul biya and Friends or Our Leaders are a disappointme. I mean all of pur Cameroonian leaders. Go back and Learn plural Nouns
You went to the Whiteman’s school but you can’t even write English. What a pity!
Go Read Between the Lines. Paul Biya and Friends doesn’t mean by himself.
Repose en paix Camerounais. Nos dirigeants sont une déception. Paul Biya et ses amis chassent la fumée et quittent le feu. À moins que vous ne régliez les griefs anglophones, aucune quantité de personnes emprisonnées ne résoudra le problème. Le Cameroun est une victime de l’échec du leadership! Défaut de diagnostiquer correctement la crise politique face à la nation et de les résoudre politiquement sans impliquer l’armée, Ne pas négocier avec les modérés quand ils ont eu la chance de le faire, Ne pas reconnaître qu’ils ont échoué et demander de l’aide aux bons endroits! Maintenant, ils ont échoué à la campagne de relations publiques (relations publiques) pour nettoyer leurs échecs!
