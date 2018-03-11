27 soldats tués en 18 mois par des sécessionnistes (ministre)

APAnews | Le nouveau ministre camerounais en charge de l’Administration territoriale (MINAT), Paul Atanga Nji, a informé dimanche que les séparatistes des régions anglophones du Nord-Ouest et du Sud-Ouest, qualifiés de «sécessionnistes terroristes», avaient déjà assassiné 27 éléments des forces de défense et de sécurité en un an et demi.
«Avec comme mode opératoire des assauts sur les motocyclettes, ces activistes ont également incendié plusieurs édifices publics, des écoles, centres hospitaliers, marchés, véhicules, domiciles privés et autres églises dans la zone», explique le ministre dans un communiqué de presse.
Ces «milices terroristes», a affirmé M. Atanga Nji, ont tenté mercredi dernier, «à l’aide d’armes de guerre», d’attaquer des soldats assurant la garde d’un établissement confessionnel de Batibo (Nord-Ouest), «avec pour objectif manifeste l’enlèvement des élèves».
Mis en déroute, les assaillants ont néanmoins réussi à ôter la vie à un élément en tenue et à blesser trois pensionnaires de l’établissement.
Dans la même circonscription, selon le MINAT, en plus d’une cache d’armes et d’engins explosifs découverts, il a aussi été enregistré 18 cas de viol sur des filles âgées de 13 à 18 ans, «dont certaines sont enceintes aujourd’hui».
Paul Atanga Nji, lui-même originaire du Nord-Ouest, constate que la plupart des conducteurs de mototaxis, activité noble au demeurant, exercent en marge de la règlementation en vigueur en même temps que le secteur est désormais envahi par «des activistes sécessionnistes, des bandits de grand chemin et des repris de justice qui œuvrent pour le compte des forces obscures».
Face à ce phénomène qui prend de l’ampleur, le MINAT a instruit les gouverneurs des régions du Nord-Ouest et du Sud-Ouest d’interdire provisoirement (entre 7 et 10 jours, éventuellement renouvelables) l’activité des mototaxis dans plusieurs arrondissements placés sous leur commandement.
How can it be 18 months when the first soldier was killed after October when thousands of ambazonians where mercilessly gunned down by barbaric terrorist from la Republic. Ambazonia will be the graveyard of these demonic terrorist.
Kill all tertotist soldiers invading your homes, burning them to ash s while taping your women and murdering your children. I say kill them anyhow, anywhere and anytime. Kill them like like they kill Sam Sawyer.
ashes, raping,
Mabanda, i am surprised people like you exist in Cameroon. Bad luck!
**** PROGRESS REPORT ON THE REVOLUTION ****
Significant successes have been achieved by Southern Cameroonians:
1. SC is now ALMOST ungovernable: Southern Cameroonians do not listen to orders of Proconsuls from LRC
2. Timber vehicles from LRC no longer enter SC. The few that attempt are burnt down
3. The distortion by LRC of the history of SC has been reversed. Every child in SC now knows that SC and LRC are two different nations
4. The forces of lawlessness and disorder no longer stand on the road to collect FCFA 500. They are afraid of the so-called “secessionists”
5. Terrorist soldiers from LRC are returning in droves to their country in body bags
6. The so-called ‘ministeres de souverainete’ is no longer a NO-GO-AREA for Anglophones
7. Two LRC Proconsuls are now hostages of Restoration Forces
8. The whole wide world is now aware of the Anglophone Question
9. Proconsul Okalia Bilai sleeps in Douala and works in Buea. He even suffered a stroke because of the UNSTOPPABLE momentum
10. Proconsul Lele Afrikaner sleeps in Mbouda and works in Abakwa for fear of the so-called “secessionists” ( the right word is SEPARATISTS) .
11. LRC has started promising the tarring of the Ring Road and the construction of the Victoria Deep Seaport
12. The words NATIONAL INTEGRATION have disappeared in the dictionary of LRC
13. LRC is almost bankrupt because of the UNWINNABLE war. Cancellation of cycling race because of lack of funds, payment of salaries of civil servants prefinanced by DANGOTE, loans.
Conclusion
Now that Biya’s war has started, Southern Cameroonians should stop begging for dialogue. LRC will benefit more from a genuine dialogue than SC. Southern Cameroonians should concentrate on supporting our Restoration Forces FINANCIALLY. LRC can NEVER EVER defeat us in the land of our ancestors
The war will therefore decide the fate of that God-forsaken INFORMAL COHABITATION
Biya no longer needs his government spokesman, Tchiroma.
The overzealous AtangaNA Nji has cumulated the posts of Gocernment spokesman and Interior Minister.
No wonder, Biya appointed this Anglophone traitor to help resolve the Anglophone Question by disseminating lies.
One thing is 100% evident:
A thousand AtangaNA Njis can NEVER EVER stop the present momentum.
A GUERRA CONTINUA
This is a text book example of a frozen conflict, which is apparently draining resources unnecessarily. What is the need putting up people born in the same triangle against each other? Nobody is coming from Chad, Nigeria , to fight security forces. You can’t unleash security men into residential areas and call those who will oppose this terrorists. The desire to make terrorists out of some is so strong that nobody is listening. The announcing of this large number of fallen soldiers proves the tactic has failed. Soldiers cannot fight the same people they live with. It’s a difficult balancing act. Bring the problem to the negotiating table as we have been saying from the beginning. Branding people terrorists has backfired, admit the error and change!
If you think education is expensive try illiteracy and prison time!
And you call this a minister? Lying through his teeth when we know that only the recent extra judicial killings by Larepublique got the Ambazonian Defence forces into self defense mode?
I don’t know who is advising Biya but Atanga Nji may be a Trojan horse.
Another sombre news coming out of Batibo this Sunday!!! Some moderating underway?
WE WILL SEE AT THE END WHO WILL WIN !!!!!.
I SORRY CHILDREN OF THOSE PROVINCES BECAUSE LACK OF EDUCATION WILL STILL BE A PROBLEM EVEN IF PEACE RETURN TODAY. ( THEY STILL NEED MONEY TO BUILD SCHOOL THAT WAS BURN BY TERRORIST)
@Firefighter. ”Nobody is coming from Chad, Nigeria , to fight security forces”. Who is Ebuta Agbor Takon? Is he not a dude you brought from Biafra? No negotiation with terrorists. Why can’t @ Mvomeka ( who knows everything) tell you how many of your terrorists have been killed & arrested in 18 months? A believe Abazombians are very smart. Just do 27 vs x deads in 18 months compared to more than 20000 armed forces in 10 yrs of conflict against x terrorists @ the same rate. NB: armed forces minus army or bir.
18 months indeed when these Ambazonian soldiers only started after the October 1st incident where unarmed protesters were killed. Yaounde had underestimated this problem. I called in Batibo today and they said two army commanders were abducted this morning and 4 armies killed. Students from PHS Batibo are recounting of an incident where these guys came to the school and the armies on duty fired more hundreds of shots on them causing smoke on the entire campus. None of the bullets penetrated their bodies and so the military people gave their legs and these guys decided to shot some students legs as a warning for the parents to keep their kids at home for their safety. After the ban on Motorbikes, 4 were still killed and their commander taken. Is this a solution to the problem? withdaraw