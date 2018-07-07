Home / English / 30 killed when bus in Cameroon drives into a river

30 killed when bus in Cameroon drives into a river

July 7, 2018 Leave a comment

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Authorities in Cameroon say at least 30 people are dead after a bus crashed on the road that links the political capital, Yaounde, with the western regional capital, Bafoussam.

Governor Naseri Paul Bea says the bus drove into a river in Boutorou town early Friday. He says the two injured survivors have been evacuated to Yaounde for treatment.

The governor says authorities are investigating. The cause of the crash is not known, but such accidents in Cameroon are often linked to the poor state of roads and drivers.

The Ministry of Transport estimates that 1,500 people die in road accidents each year.

