36-year-old Samuel Eto’o wanted by Fenerbarche

Reports in Turkey suggest that Super Lig giants Fenebarche are courting Antalyaspor’s veteran forward Samuel Eto’o.

Despite being 36-years-old, the attacker has shown no signs of slowing down as he notched 18 goals in 30 appearances for Antalyaspor in the previous campaign.

This has not gone unnoticed though as BienSports reports that Eto’o has caught the attention of Fenerbahce.

The Yellow Canaries are looking to bolster their striking department and the report suggests that the Cameroon forward is on the agenda.

According to the report, the side has already made contact with Eto’o and he is expected to travel to Istanbul soon to conclude his move to Ulker Stadium.

Eto’o joined Akrepler ffrom Sampdoria in 2015 and has went on to score 38 goals in 61 appearances.

Should the former Barcelona and Chelsea forward seal the move, he will reunite with his former Indomitable Lions teammate Carlos Kameni who recently arrived from Malaga.

Ligue 1 side Marseille have also been linked with the forward.

