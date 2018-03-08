4000 persons in Batibo displaced after deadly clashes between gunmen and security forces

Journal du Cameroun | Villages like Korgwe, Effa, Koroko, Ambo and Angie in Batibo Subdivision of the North West Region are not only empty, but also in shambles, following deadly clashes between unknown gunmen and security forces.
According to reports, over 4000 locals have deserted their ancestral site after the March 3, 2018, confrontation between the Cameroon army and some unknown gunmen who are reportedly paying allegiance to the Ambazonia Defence Forces (ADF).
The March 3 incident is said to have been the bloodiest of all confrontations between the Cameroonian troops and the ADF, since the commencement of the Anglophone Crisis.
It is also reported that villages like Gurissen, Kwano and Tingto, have completely been reduced to rubbles.
Speaking to reporters in Bamenda, the Mayor of Batibo, FrederickTanjoh, confirmed that there were deadly clashes between troops and ADF, with untold casualties.
Even though he could not give an exact number of persons who perished in the confrontation, social media has been awash by information that over 70 soldiers were killed by the gunmen, while hundreds of the gunmen also paid the supreme prize. Even though JournalduCameroun.com could not independently ascertain the number of deaths, it can however confirm from thorough investigations that the collateral damage was colossal.
“People who were on the Bamenda-Batibo Highway have confirmed that they saw legs of people dangling from a military truck heading towards Bamenda after the March 3 incident. As we are talking, nobody is willing to give information about the causalities recorded so far and we are only left with prayers.Mass arrests of civilians is the order of the day in Lower Batibo…” Mayor Tanjoh confirmed.
The municipal authority also revealed that since the upheavals in Batibo started, some Fons have also deserted their palaces and are taking refuge in Bamenda, while the whole Subdivision is swamping with uniform men, some in assorted dresses.
It would be recalled that Batibo came into the Anglophone Crisis spotlight on February 11, when the then DO of the area, Marcel Namata Diteng was abducted by gone at the Grandstand.
As all efforts were focused on finding the DO, the gunmen also kidnapped the Northwest Regional Delegate of Social Affairs, Animbom Aaron Akiabom. Till date, both officials have been held incommunicado by their abductors.
And the barbarism continues in the name of fighting terrorist..
It is very shameful that we come to this forum and only support killings, claiming Cameroon is one and individsble, but nobody is willing to organizee a drive to help the displaced cameroonians in Nigeria..
We are quick and pointing fingers..Quick at calling others names like terrorist and seperatist, but when it comes to helping innocent people caught in a brutal barbarism, nobody talks and nobody is willing to help..
But we are also very fast to run our mouths how cameroon is one and indivisible..
If we love cameroon so much- Why not help cameroonians seeking refuge in Nigeria?..
Why not help those running away from Batibo?..
Why not help in kwa kwa ?.
We are just noise makers -responsibility is Not our strength…..SHAME
My second question goes to those who believe we have a strong Army..
How can untrained so call Amba soldiers kill over 70 BIR soldiers?..
Untrain troops with Slippers killing and capturing train soldiers ?..Is it not embarassing?..
When will the war be over?..
I thought the troops were sent to bring peace to one and indivisible cameroon?
Can you hold a people by force?..
Can you fol the people all the time?..
Do we really believe in peace?..Is peace achieved through respect and dialogue or with arms?
I feel sorry for the poor , babaric rapist in the name of soldiers who really believe in victory and think they will bring peace in the region by killing old women, raping women and burning houses..
Thats not cool –
You are writing rubbish.
This is not a conventional war where 2 armies are facing each other.
This is a hit & run from the cowards ambazombians.
Let them man up and face the army in a face yoga e and see if this does not end in minutes.
Gorilla warfare is a different type of fight.
Kappish?
Where did you get that your 70 BIR killed? From Bareta? Even Boko haram, at its top, couldn’t account for such casualties.
@Biko
we will not negotiate with the terrorist period, they want a civil war we will bring that.
No government on this planet earth will negotiate with terrorist, even the human right association know the truth.
the enemy of my enemy is my friends, if those families members need peace they should cooperate with the government, and tell where those terrorist hiding themselves.
Pure fake. Social media Propaganda by ambasonia followers. It’s not true. No 70 soldiers were killed.
We will see the winning only at the end.
The area has to be cleared of terrorists.
One who host or Harbour a terrorist puts himself/herself at risk as a potential target of anti terrorism operations and could become a “collateral damage”
It is one thing to track terrorists, and an other thing to kill innocent citizens for the sake of killing.
As we are speaking, hundreds of young people have been killed. This nonses needs to stop. Period.
Madame,
Not sure where you are going with this.
Could you elaborate on where my statements make the laws enforcers kill innocents?
I will be appreciative of your insights
Has Osih, visited the area? And this is the man and party that will defeat biya / cpdm
to continue the one and indivisible cameroon, with power to the people.
@joshua
you re talking nonsense, I can see your mind is full of illustration .
ASYMMETRICAL WARFARE IS UNWINNABLE
PROOFS
1. The US was defeated in Vietnam
2. The USSR was defeated in Afghanistan
3. The US + NATO cannot defeat the Taleban in Afghanistan
4. LRC, Chad, Nigeria cannot defeat Boko Haram
5. The AU, Somalian Army cannot defeat Al Shabaab
6, Sudan could not defeat S. Sudan
7. Ethiopia could not defeat Eritrea
8. Serbia could not defeat Kosovo
9. Indonesia could not defeat East Timor
10. Columbia could not defeat the FARC
11. etc
Of course, LRC can NEVER EVER defeat Southern Cameroonians
@MVOMEKA
please stop using southern Cameroon as your reference, you need to used ” ambasonia ”
ambasonia are terrorist
@Biko. you can only read when people are called terrorists but neither see allien flag hoisted in kamerun nor read writings calling for the killing of the so called francophones. As for the refugee, I never stop them to come to YAMBASSA LAND ( in the Mbam & inoubou). They decided to support the terrorists & some are just going back to their country of origin. Those that are Kamerunians are in Bamenda, Limbe, Douala, Bafoussam, etc.. Remember that Boko haram terrorists were also hiding among the refugees. This conflict is a blessing to Kmer for training our boys & buy more weapons. As @Mbappe said ” a tree cannot make a forest” Biya is just a man but THE SYSTEM IS THE PROBLEM.
You this useless homosexual, where the hell is Nyambasa and why should citizens from a different country go there?
I bet you’re looking for heads to chop off for your ritualist colleagues in Nigeria.
Frustrated idiot.
@ Mbamois
Vous m’étonnez souvent avec certains de vos propos ds ce forum. Ce qui se passe actuellement dans cette zone est innacceptable!
Des villages entiers sont mis à ras, et vidés de leur habitants.
Imagine toi un peu que cela se passe dans ta région d’origine. Des gendarmes/ militaires arrivent et tirent sur tout ce qui bouge ou respire! Des villages sont ravagés et mis à feu. C’est du n’importe quoi. Le sang camerounais a assez coulé ainsi. Il faut arreter ce massacre organisé.
Biko, there is no such thing as strong army against own people. Even if you have the strongest army on earth, each day you fight your own people, you weaken yourself a little bit more. There is another factor to consider: A strong army derives from a strong people, meaning, when they turn to fight the people, they encounter a strong “people”. strong army vs strong people= a lot of casualties and at the end, only one will never lose: The people!!!!!!!
Amba bot.
Stop it troll!
Then Cameroonian army is not fighting its people.
Stop spreading fake news.
We are flushing out ambazombians.
Your flag with one star is an illegal flag.
The legitimate flag has 2 stars.
Unfortunately young soldiers are dying unnecessarily.
They should be focused on protecting the 1961 constitution not a regime.
Really!
I thought you are separating.
Where are standing?
Btw I have sent my contributions to support the arm forces of Cameroon
Lord have mercy.
You guys are sitting abroad enjoying yourselves and pushing those back home to fight, thereby losing their lives and the lives of innocent ones. This nonsense has to stop. If you say lives have to be lost for success to be achieved, be part of it by going back home and fight. Don’t just sit in the US or Europe and give commands.
In Cameroon people are happy to support Biya who has hijacked the nation, change the constitution to stay in power, change even the name of the country, refuse to respect the bilingual clause enshrined in the constitution promoting forced francophination of Anglophones.
Your support for Biya is not patriotic it is destructive
If you believe in Cameroon, you can’t believe in a president and his government who has no respect for Cameroon, the constitution or the people.
7 years ago the Syrians were protesting against totalitarian policies of Asaad, his response was and is still total brutality of anyone he considers opposition. In the end the destruction in Syria caused by the ego of Asaad and his supporters has damaged Syria beyond recognition.
You kill Cameroon to support Biya.
Lol.
You are a blatant, a ignoramus consuming MSM without thinking.
So in your opinion, the revolt in Syria was built from within?
I will not go the length, it will be a waste of energy as you seem to lack basic geopolitical acumen.
Taking down an entire village doesn’t make sense. I believe an easy way for armforces to win this fight is by being friendly and getting closer to the local population in an attempt to gather intelligence while sparing the lives of the innocents. It isn’t fair for people to die for what they didn’t do. Gather intelligence and track down members of ADF. Erasing a village is a crime with unimaginable consequences as innocent victims may decide to pickup guns and fight against the regime. Our arm forces need to review their strategy and spare the lives of civilians. They need to work hand in hand with local authorities , chiefs and fons. I feel bad for all the displaced families and may the souls of the deceased rest in peace.