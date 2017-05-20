Home / English / 45th National Day: 20th May Boulevard [+video]

45th National Day: 20th May Boulevard [+video]

1 hour ago 5 Comments

Despite the early morning showers, the Yaounde population, Military or civilians began congregating at the 20th May Boulevard for the National Day celebration in the early hours.

CRTV

Check Also

Lions Indomptables: Stéphane Mbia sur sa sa mise à l’écart [+vidéo]

Ignoré par le staff du Cameroun depuis longtemps alors qu’il était capitaine de l’équipe à …

5 comments

  1. Zam-Zam Reserved
    40 mins ago at 13:59

    What next? Dinner at Etoudi?

    Pa Fru is surely going to miss act 2 more than act 1—no nsa-nsa witi fou’ou korn tonite at Etoudi…

    Reply
  2. Uhmm pays Sweden
    34 mins ago at 14:04

    C est quand meme terrible cette image . 35 ans le meme visage comme un cauchemar qui s imposait dans nos têtes et qui etait comme impossible de s en reveiller.

    Reply
  3. Ambombo Germany
    12 mins ago at 14:26

    A nation built on falsehood must will ultimately crumble like a pack of cards

    Reply
  4. joshua Reserved
    5 mins ago at 14:34

    And the cry was received in Heaven and rainfall came as a sign to the major SC towns,
    on this 20th may day.
    May His mighty name be praised.

    Reply
  5. joshua Reserved
    1 min ago at 14:38

    They brutalize other human being because of their throuts.
    Brainwashed dummies.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2017, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved