5 goals in 5 Champions League games: Everton’s Aboubakar hopes dead before they start?

HITC | Everton are interested in signing Porto striker Vincent Aboubakar, according to according to Wales Online, who cite them as rivals with Swansea City for his signature.

Everton are likely to be able to outbid Swansea, and the Cameroon international would be an excellent signing – but the timing is all wrong.

This is due to Aboubakar’s excellent form, particularly in the Champions League.

Cameroon’s forward Vincent Aboubakar reacts during the 2017 Confederations Cup group B football match between Cameroon and Australia at the Saint Petersburg Stadium on June 22, 2017.

Aboubakar has struck five goals in five games in the competition, incidentally one more than former Toffees striker Romelu Lukaku has for Manchester United.

His form helped Porto qualify in second place behind Besiktas from Group G, ahead of last season’s semi-finalists Monaco, and Red Bull Leipzig.

The reward? A last 16 tie against Everton’s Merseyside rivals Liverpool, whose suspect defence could be cannon fodder for the Porto targetman.

Porto’s Cameroonian forward Aboubakar celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League Group G football match AS Monaco FC vs FC Porto on September 26, 2017 at the Louis II…

The knockout ties present Aboubakar with an exciting opportunity, and one which he could regret passing up.

Everton can still become an attractive destination for him this summer, and with 17 goals in all competitions this season, Aboubakar is easily on course to crack 30.

The Toffees must wait and bide their time, by all means try this January, but it would be a major surprise if either Porto or Aboubakar agreed to a mid-season move.