60 morts dans des tensions sécessionnistes (ONG)

APAnews | L’ONG International crisis group (ICG) a révélé, lundi à Douala, qu’au moins 60 personnes ont été tuées en un mois dans les régions anglophones du Nord-ouest et du Sud-ouest du Cameroun, en proie à des tensions sécessionnistes.

« Parmi les personnes tuées, figurent des civils et des militaires. Elles ont perdu la vie dans les affrontements qui opposent l’armée régulière aux milices séparatistes qui ont engagé une lutte armée en octobre 2017 pour obtenir l’indépendance des régions du Nord-ouest et du Sud-ouest », explique l’ICG dans son rapport mensuel dont APA a obtenu une copie.

Selon l’ONG, la situation sécuritaire s’est considérablement détériorée en mai 2018 au Cameroun.

Elle prévient que cette crise dite anglophone qui est entrée dans une phase nouvelle, pourrait être « plus violente en juin » après les multiples attaques et enlèvements enregistrés en mai dernier.

« Des sécessionnistes ont adopté une rhétorique virulente, disant aux francophones de quitter la zone anglophone ou d’en subir les conséquences, et le gouvernement s’en est tenu à sa stratégie militaire », relève l’ONG.

Pour sortir de cette crise « coûteuse » et « insensée », l’International crisis group invite l’église catholique à conduire le dialogue entre les protagonistes.

« L’Eglise catholique, qui représente près d’un tiers de la population camerounaise, pourrait jouer un rôle d’arbitre » car « les médiateurs potentiels sont rares », avait indiqué l’ICG dans son rapport d’avril 2018.

Si les autorités ont toujours marqué leur accord pour le dialogue sans « remettre en cause la forme actuelle de l’Etat », les sécessionnistes sont campés sur leur position jusqu’aux boutistes.

Une situation qui a débouché sur un drame social, ayant provoqué non seulement la mort des dizaines de personnes, et poussé à l’exil vers le Nigeria voisin de plus de 40 000 Camerounais, selon le Haut-commissariat aux réfugiés (HCR).