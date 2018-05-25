8 bodies found in restive Cameroon: opposition

Yaoundé (AFP) – The bodies of eight young men were discovered in Cameroon’s restive Northwest anglophone region, an opposition MP and eyewitnesses told AFP on Friday.
Local residents found the bodies in the bush in the town of Menka. Photos of a dozen dead bodies circulated on social media but could not be independently verified.
Violence between armed anglophone separatists and government forces occurs almost daily in the Northwest Region and the Southwest Region, following an escalation of the crisis in late 2016.
According to Menka residents, the Cameroonian army fended off an attack in the area in mid-May but soldiers returned overnight between Sunday and Monday. Many young people have been missing since.
“There have been some killings in Menka by the army,” Nji Tumasang, deputy of the first anglophone opposition party, the Social Democratic Front, told AFP.
“We think that at first glance they are civilians because no weapon was found on them. The husband of an activist from our party is among the victims.”
The Cameroonian government did not comment when approached by AFP.
Since anglophone separatists declared independence last October, dozens of officials and foreigners have been targeted for abduction.
Abductions are also used as a tool to enforce allegiance among locals who have not taken up the separatist cause.
Earlier this month, the US ambassador to Cameroon accused government forces of carrying out “targeted killings” and other abuses in the fight against independence-seeking militants.
The foreign ministry later expressed its “deep disapproval” of the comments made by US ambassador in Yaounde, Peter Barlerin.
The presence of a large English-speaking minority — about a fifth of Cameroon’s population of 22 million — dates back to the colonial period.
It was once a German colony that after World War I was divided between Britain and France.
In 1960, the French colony gained independence, becoming Cameroon, and the following year, the British-ruled Southern Cameroons was amalgamated into it, becoming the Northwest and Southwest Regions.
For years, resentment built among anglophones, fostered by perceived marginalisation in education, the judiciary and the economy at the hands of the French majority.
Demands for greater autonomy were rejected by 85-year-old President Paul Biya, in power for more than 35 years, leading to an escalation that saw the declaration of the self-described “Republic of Ambazonia” in October last year.
8 bodies found! Did they fall from the sky? Army has murdered 8 innocent civilians including 2 women it should read. If Mayer Heres thinks the Palestinian tactics the Israelis implement in Gaza will work then he is wasting his time. You all haven’t confronted an organized black army driven by conviction and reason yet. Brace yourselves.
I have watched many videos on Youtube… and one particular one where a group of armed youngsters are touting about their exploits and how they killed at least 25 soldiers in a firefight. This means that the military has every legitimate right to eliminate such people irrespective of whether their claim is true or false.
Big fool. What ever the case, the role of a military, is to safeguard it`s citizenry
and not to kill them.
@joshua
the civil disobedience is continued , when you are beheaded law enforcement , kidnapped authorities and others . its ok for you
Citizens do not take up arms against the military and then they start crying about genocide. Have you watched how America handles people who take up arms against the police? It doesn’t end well for those people. Citizens are law-abiding individuals that depend on the military for protection… but if you challenge the authority of the military and engage them in any type of confrontation, it’s over.
Even just attempting to resist arrest can cost you your life. But I know that you are not familiar with these things, Joshua and that’s why I have been trying to help your understanding. If you choose to remain a big fool, well that would be entirely up to you. Wise people learn and make necessary adjustments.
You not even Cameroonian!!!!!
Why proof do you have that these poor people including 3 women were armed with weapons? You this Satan from the pit of hell. You represent everything that is wrong with the black race. Wickedness, deceit an autocratic fraud while your people suffer is all you are good at.
Surely, Tchiroma will blatantly refuse this one, just few hours, that the US Ambassador
had left for the US. It should be noted, that ever since this whole genocide has taken place,
gov`t has never scored even a point to justify it`s claims.
Libya style ouster, is just around the corner.
Libya style with your generals hiding in cyberspace? You should take the lead, Joshua… and let us see your wonderful skills in combat. Enough of all the talking from you. Go fo terrain!
Big fool. One can fight on many fronts.
What education, did this one get?
You are right, war is not linear… the problem is just that you expect others to sacrifice their lives for you! That’s why you are not making progress. I think it’s time to get on the main front, especially now that the Cameroon army is on guard. Don’t you think, Joshua?
Read my lips ras tuge LRP has just been diggings their grave of separation from ambazonia. Believe me or not that country have just been separated by mr Bi-modo madness . U can or may think am mad jut like u thought wirba was mad but southern cameroon have gone thanks to mr Bi mvodo
What’s on your lips that I can’t see? Even if you separate in your fantasy as you just stated, we of the SW will separate from you, the NW. No question about that… I mean, this is the ongoing discussion among SW people in Cameroon right now, if you don’t know. Be realistic, my friend.
You of the Litoral or the SW?
@Bagu
who cares let them be radicalized “ambasonia”
Rest in Peace Fellow Cameroonians. Our Leaders are a disappointment.Paul Biya and Friends are chasing the Smoke and Leaving the fire ? ? ?. Unless you settle the Anglophone Grievances, No Amount of people Locked up will solve the problem.Cameroon is a Victim of Leadership Failure! Failure to Properly Diagnose Political Crisis and Solve them politically without Involving the Military, Failure to Negotiate with Moderates when they had the chance to do so, Failure to Acknowledge that have Failed and Ask for help from the right places! Now they a Failing the PR (Public Relations) Campaign to clean up their Failures!