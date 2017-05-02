It’s over: 82 per cent of fans vote Tottenham loanee Clinton N’Jie has no future at club

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Clinton N’Jie is increasingly unlikely to be at loan club Marseille next season.

N’Jie started his first game in two months in a 0-0 draw away at Nancy at the weekend, and didn’t seize his chance to impress.

Fans are unconvinced, voting overwhelmingly that N’Jie’s spell should end when the season comes to a close.

Website Le Phoceen asked Marseille fans if N’Jie’s time at the club should end this summer, with 82 per cent responding ‘yes’.

Marseille have an option to sign N’Jie automatically this summer for seven million Euros, Le Phoceen report, equating to Â£5.9m.

Even this cheap price tag does not make the Cameroon international an appealing option.

N’Jie’s season has been better than his Tottenham campaign in which he barely played after his switch from Lyon, but it has still be underwhelming.,

He has scored four times, making 11 league starts and 10 substitute appearances.

His prospects have been hurt by the signing of former West Ham hero Dimitri Payet, and Marseille’s recent buyout means they have funds to consider more ambitious targets this summer.

