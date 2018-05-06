A Buea, une université camerounaise aux racines de la guerre anglophone

VOA | A la création d’un syndicat étudiant en 1995 à l’université de Buea, capitale de la région du Sud-Ouest, personne n’aurait pu croire que ses fondateurs deviendraient des leaders de la lutte armée dans les régions anglophones du Cameroun.

Cho Ayaba et Ebenezer Akwanga, qui sont aujourd’hui chefs de groupes armés dans l’ouest camerounais, avaient lancé à l’époque à l’université de Buea (UB) un syndicat prônant l'”argument de la force” pour revendiquer l’indépendance anglophone vis-à-vis de Yaoundé.

Après son interdiction, d’autres leaders du mouvement séparatiste armé, qui combattent contre l’armée camerounaise déployée en force dans les régions du Sud-Ouest et du Nord-Ouest, sont depuis passés par la fac de Buea: Mark Bareta, devenu propagandiste pro-séparatiste sur les réseaux sociaux, Tanku Ivo Tapang, ancien journaliste exilé aux Etats-Unis.

“A l’université de Buea, on réfléchit. On peut penser à notre histoire, et quand on la regarde, on voit que ca ne va pas, qu’il y a des problèmes” au Cameroun anglophone, explique anonymement un étudiant en master de recherche de la plus importante université anglophone du pays.

Un professeur en sciences politiques, sous couvert d’anonymat, énumère ces “problèmes”: l’omniprésence des francophones aux postes à responsabilité, le non-respect d’un référendum d’auto-détermination en 1961, le mépris des francophones vis-à-vis des anglophones.

Depuis plusieurs mois, la crise s’est muée en conflit armé dans les deux régions anglophones, les séparatistes s’en prenant aux symboles de l’Etat, allant jusqu’à tuer des membres des forces de sécurité, l’armée répondant par la force.

Les revendications anglophones ont toujours été au coeur des débats de l’UB depuis sa création en 1993. “On n’en parle pas en cours, car on peut avoir des professeurs francophones, mais entre nous, toujours”, explique l’étudiant en master.

En réaction, l’université a “une gouvernance autoritaire plutôt que démocratique, pour en assurer le contrôle politique et la loyauté” à Yaoundé, selon les travaux en 2009 de Piet Konings, chercheur hollandais à l’Université de Lieden (Pays-Bas).

“Emeutes”

Chaque année, 12.000 étudiants – une majorité d’anglophones – passent les portails du large campus niché au coeur de la ville.

En 2006, la création d’un département de médecine à Buea dégénère en émeutes qui font deux morts et des blessés en ville.

Tandis que seuls des anglophones ont été admis au concours d’entrée du nouveau département, Yaoundé, sur la base de l'”unité nationale”, refuse alors ces résultats et impose des francophones parmi les admis, suscitant la révolte.

Malgré une politique affichée de quotas pour éviter la marginalisation de la minorité anglophone, “Yaoundé n’a jamais rééllement voulu des anglophones”, selon John, étudiant en master de sciences politiques dont le prénom a été changé.

La marginalisation, “on la voit partout, dans chaque corps de métier”.

“A l’Université comme partout à Buea, beaucoup de postes à responsabilités sont tenus par des francophones, qui plus est souvent membres du parti au pouvoir”, estime le professeur en sciences politiques, qui dit ressentir “beaucoup de frustration parmi (ses) élèves anglophones”.

“Boîte de Pandore”

En 2016, de nouveaux événements à l’université sont considérés comme déclencheurs de la crise actuelle.

Fin novembre, une marche pacifique pour réclamer le versement d’une prime promise par le président Biya et le rétablissement d’un syndicat étudiant interdit en 2012, est violemment réprimée par les autorités.

“Pour la première fois dans l’histoire de l’université, en 2016 la police est entrée sur le campus. Des filles ont été violées, d’autres humiliées, des gens ont été arrêtés chez eux”, raconte John.

Les images de la répression sont vite devenues virales. Selon International Crisis Group (ICG), la médiatisation de ces “bavures” a contribué à “pousser à bout les populations”, et à ouvrir “la boîte de Pandore du problème anglophone”.

“Longtemps, on a su garder cette frustration pour nous. Mais avec les événements de 2006 et ceux de 2016, on se dit que trop, c’est trop. Il va y avoir la révolution à l’UB et au Cameroun anglophone”, veut croire John.

Pour les séparatistes, l’université est devenue un symbole de leur Etat fantasmé, dont Buea serait la capitale.

Mais aujourd’hui, l’immense campus est calme. Des étudiants se préparent sur les flancs du mont Cameroun à un concours sportif inter-universités, d’autres boivent des bières et palabrent dans les bars attenants à la fac.

“Le séparatisme à l’université, ce sont les +fous+ comme Bareta qui l’ont instauré, ils ont manipulé des élèves”, enrage Blaise, un ancien étudiant et ex-camarade de classe de Mark Bareta.

“Ils ont fait des syndicats étudiants des plateformes politiques”, peste-il, ajoutant: “l’université de Buea, ce n’est pas la guerre, c’est le savoir!”

