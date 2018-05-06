A Buea, une université camerounaise aux racines de la guerre anglophone

VOA | A la création d’un syndicat étudiant en 1995 à l’université de Buea, capitale de la région du Sud-Ouest, personne n’aurait pu croire que ses fondateurs deviendraient des leaders de la lutte armée dans les régions anglophones du Cameroun.
Cho Ayaba et Ebenezer Akwanga, qui sont aujourd’hui chefs de groupes armés dans l’ouest camerounais, avaient lancé à l’époque à l’université de Buea (UB) un syndicat prônant l'”argument de la force” pour revendiquer l’indépendance anglophone vis-à-vis de Yaoundé.
Après son interdiction, d’autres leaders du mouvement séparatiste armé, qui combattent contre l’armée camerounaise déployée en force dans les régions du Sud-Ouest et du Nord-Ouest, sont depuis passés par la fac de Buea: Mark Bareta, devenu propagandiste pro-séparatiste sur les réseaux sociaux, Tanku Ivo Tapang, ancien journaliste exilé aux Etats-Unis.
“A l’université de Buea, on réfléchit. On peut penser à notre histoire, et quand on la regarde, on voit que ca ne va pas, qu’il y a des problèmes” au Cameroun anglophone, explique anonymement un étudiant en master de recherche de la plus importante université anglophone du pays.
Un professeur en sciences politiques, sous couvert d’anonymat, énumère ces “problèmes”: l’omniprésence des francophones aux postes à responsabilité, le non-respect d’un référendum d’auto-détermination en 1961, le mépris des francophones vis-à-vis des anglophones.
Depuis plusieurs mois, la crise s’est muée en conflit armé dans les deux régions anglophones, les séparatistes s’en prenant aux symboles de l’Etat, allant jusqu’à tuer des membres des forces de sécurité, l’armée répondant par la force.
Les revendications anglophones ont toujours été au coeur des débats de l’UB depuis sa création en 1993. “On n’en parle pas en cours, car on peut avoir des professeurs francophones, mais entre nous, toujours”, explique l’étudiant en master.
En réaction, l’université a “une gouvernance autoritaire plutôt que démocratique, pour en assurer le contrôle politique et la loyauté” à Yaoundé, selon les travaux en 2009 de Piet Konings, chercheur hollandais à l’Université de Lieden (Pays-Bas).
“Emeutes”
Chaque année, 12.000 étudiants – une majorité d’anglophones – passent les portails du large campus niché au coeur de la ville.
En 2006, la création d’un département de médecine à Buea dégénère en émeutes qui font deux morts et des blessés en ville.
Tandis que seuls des anglophones ont été admis au concours d’entrée du nouveau département, Yaoundé, sur la base de l'”unité nationale”, refuse alors ces résultats et impose des francophones parmi les admis, suscitant la révolte.
Malgré une politique affichée de quotas pour éviter la marginalisation de la minorité anglophone, “Yaoundé n’a jamais rééllement voulu des anglophones”, selon John, étudiant en master de sciences politiques dont le prénom a été changé.
La marginalisation, “on la voit partout, dans chaque corps de métier”.
“A l’Université comme partout à Buea, beaucoup de postes à responsabilités sont tenus par des francophones, qui plus est souvent membres du parti au pouvoir”, estime le professeur en sciences politiques, qui dit ressentir “beaucoup de frustration parmi (ses) élèves anglophones”.
“Boîte de Pandore”
En 2016, de nouveaux événements à l’université sont considérés comme déclencheurs de la crise actuelle.
Fin novembre, une marche pacifique pour réclamer le versement d’une prime promise par le président Biya et le rétablissement d’un syndicat étudiant interdit en 2012, est violemment réprimée par les autorités.
“Pour la première fois dans l’histoire de l’université, en 2016 la police est entrée sur le campus. Des filles ont été violées, d’autres humiliées, des gens ont été arrêtés chez eux”, raconte John.
Les images de la répression sont vite devenues virales. Selon International Crisis Group (ICG), la médiatisation de ces “bavures” a contribué à “pousser à bout les populations”, et à ouvrir “la boîte de Pandore du problème anglophone”.
“Longtemps, on a su garder cette frustration pour nous. Mais avec les événements de 2006 et ceux de 2016, on se dit que trop, c’est trop. Il va y avoir la révolution à l’UB et au Cameroun anglophone”, veut croire John.
Pour les séparatistes, l’université est devenue un symbole de leur Etat fantasmé, dont Buea serait la capitale.
Mais aujourd’hui, l’immense campus est calme. Des étudiants se préparent sur les flancs du mont Cameroun à un concours sportif inter-universités, d’autres boivent des bières et palabrent dans les bars attenants à la fac.
“Le séparatisme à l’université, ce sont les +fous+ comme Bareta qui l’ont instauré, ils ont manipulé des élèves”, enrage Blaise, un ancien étudiant et ex-camarade de classe de Mark Bareta.
“Ils ont fait des syndicats étudiants des plateformes politiques”, peste-il, ajoutant: “l’université de Buea, ce n’est pas la guerre, c’est le savoir!”
Case study: The branches of government
1. The head of the executive = LRC citizen
2. The head of the judiciary = LRC citizen
3. The head of the lower house = LRC citizen
4. The head of the upper house = LRC citizen
5. The head of the constitutional council = LRC citizen
**** My take ****
The above-mentioned distribution of the powers of government raises questions about the participation of Anglophone Cameroonians in the decision-making and power-sharing processes in the country.
Only school dropouts, such as ex-convict Atangana do not see anything wrong with the way the Anglophones are treated in this INFORMAL union.
Citizens of LRC can continue to shout “national integration” or “Cameroon is one and indivisible” for the next thousand years, but it will only end up like a man shouting that he has eaten when, deep down, he is starving to death.
The Anglophones have had enough of the injustices in LRC. They are fed up with LRC version of apartheid, which is euphemistically called marginalisation of Anglophones.
That was the reason PATRIOTIC Anglophones have now taken their collective destiny into their hands as a last resort ( ” ultima ratio ” ) to put an end once and for all to LRC version of apartheid. They have said with one voice that ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.
Dictator Biya’s cosmetic measures, dirty tricks or sh*thole UNWINNABLE war can NEVER stop the resolve of the Anglophones. “Es ist bereits zu spät”
@MVOMEKA
the war continued like you saying before .
i thought ambasonia has win already .
Happy Sunday all!
Won’t it be nice to make one great effort to refrain from volleying insults around and concentrate a little on how education in general and University education in particular has made life better? Was it worth the effort leaving all those beloved family and friends behind to go to UB? Can UB provide that proverbial lamp placed on a table for society to find its way?
Did University open a wider vision for you? If so, in what way?
Cameroonians may not yet have taken note of a bombshell that fell and is shaking the national foundation to it’s very core, thanks to a relatively obscure new senator of the diminishing SDF party. Barrister Henry Kemende raised the issue of cumulative functions at the opening session of the Senate.
Ignored at first, the neophyte’s objection eventually took center stage and unleashed a powerful butterfly effect, causing the first wave of resignations of persons enjoying double appointments. Now the tsunami is set to expand and uproot lots of ministers and other heavyweights that quietly contributed to the unemployment of deserving compatriots! An educated mind initiated this tsunami.
Big Johnny,
I am not hopeful. Nothing good can come from Larepublique
@Epée Dipanda
goes and protesting ” UK”
The only way to drive out hot polluted air from a room is to open the window and let in fresh air. That is the sense of my appeal.
That is right brother. “Nothing good can come from la republic” This is a proven fact. and no one can federate with la republic
Jeune Afrique the propaganda wing of black Franco-African oppression in the above article misrepresents the facts about West Cameroon.
Revolutionaries were not borne with the advent of university of Buea in West Cameroon, there have always been revolutionaries in West Cameroon.
We were the only black Africans to conduct free and fair elections as a UN trust territory.
We have always advocated for democratic norms.
Jeune afrique needs to investigate the real reasons why Anglophones in Cameroon are revolting against the apartheid policies of the colonial government in Yaoundé.
The villagers who protested on October 1st 2017 are not UB students but they know injustice when they see and feel it.
Why not publish an article about the CFA keeping 200M Africans in slavery in 21st Century?
seconded
As of now that i am writing this, lrc forces are burning down and destroying property
in Mbalangi ie Kumba – Muyuka road. Heavy shooting going on. Is this worth thinking,
that a union with lrc, is anything good to continue? Even if a constitution states that a
people be exterminated since they are terrorists, separatist, anglofools, sessationist etc,
must it be allowed? When tomorrow comes and the international community wakes up,
will it be said that they only got news about this carnage only then? For France being
an ally of the US, Nato alliance etc, a people must be eliminated and that is a non issue.
All Branches of Government in Cameroon are under one supper Human called Paul Biya and Paul Biya’s play book Anglophones are a footnote on the last page. Anglophone were written out of the Constitution of Cameroon before the Country was formed!
Oh Cameroon/ Cameroun!Happy Sunday to all here.Boko Haram is killing Cameroonians,Restoration forces are killing Cameroonians,Paul Biya the Dictator is killing Cameroonians,Can anyone tell me the difference?Cameroon/Cameroun as a nation is finished!
I don’t expect much from those French thugs at Jeune Afrique. As expected they would only start writing such a pathetic dribble from downstream. Even the most conspicuous of signposts would have done much to help them in their sloppy piece. Was the name of the country not unilaterally changed, were there not a chain of events that started with the launching of the SDF and the gunning down of people at that launch? UB was only an answer to those who called Anglophone students of the University of Yaounde Nigerians. Embedded in this hogwash is the claim that protesting Anglophones attacked forces of law and order who then responded. This is what these lazy French tricksters were out to pass across.
I sincerely had hoped and wished by my early posting above that we flood this space with good stuff as a way of keeping at bay the sinister postings. Looks like we are all so steeped in gloom that it becomes inescapable.
Even as I write I just received sad news about the burning of houses in Mbalangi, Mbonge and the palace of the Fon of Fontem. It is so very depressing to be inundated with so much bad news from home. Even retired Justice Ayah Paul Abine is not optimistic at all about Mancho’s fate on the 8th of May.