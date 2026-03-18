A New Gavel in Yaoundé: Cameroon’s National Assembly Leadership Shifts After 34 Years

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CameroonOnline.ORG | In a moment that marks a major milestone in Cameroon’s political history, the National Assembly has a new President. On March 17, 2026, during a decisive plenary session in Yaoundé, the lower house of parliament elected Théodore Datouo to lead the institution, bringing a close to the record-breaking 34-year tenure of Cavayé Yéguié Djibril.

The End of a Three-Decade Era

Since 1992, Cavayé Yéguié Djibril has been the face of the National Assembly. A stalwart of the ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM), Cavayé’s leadership spanned the return of multiparty politics through decades of legislative evolution. At 86, his exit signals a significant, if symbolic, shift within the country’s power structure.

Who is Théodore Datouo?

The newly elected President is a familiar face within the “Glass Palace”:

The Role: Previously a Vice President of the Assembly, Datouo has long been a central figure in the chamber’s administration.

The Project: He notably oversaw the construction of the new parliament headquarters from start to finish.

The Election: Chosen by the CPDM Central Committee as the successor, he secured 133 votes (90% of ballots cast), underscoring the ruling party’s continued grip on the legislative process.

Why This Matters for 2026

This change doesn’t happen in a vacuum. Cameroon is currently in a high-stakes “2026 electoral year.” After President Paul Biya extended the parliamentary mandate last year, the country is preparing for upcoming legislative and local polls.

Observers like human rights lawyer Nkongho Felix Agbor have noted that while the face at the top has changed, the real “test for the credibility and independence” of the Parliament starts now.

Eyes on the Senate

With the National Assembly transition complete, all eyes have now turned to the upper house. Marcel Niat Njifenji, the 91-year-old President of the Senate, has also held his position for years.

Current Speculation: Following Datouo’s election, rumors are swirling in Yaoundé about whether a similar “generational renewal” is imminent for the Senate leadership.

The Bottom Line

Théodore Datouo’s rise represents a mix of institutional continuity and a fresh operational start. As the nation moves toward a critical election cycle, the new Speaker will be under immediate pressure to prove that this leadership change is more than just a musical chairs exercise within the ruling party.