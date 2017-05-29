Aboubakar and Ba seal Super Lig title with Besiktas [+video]

The African duo helped Kara Kartallar retain the Turkish League title

Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar and Senegalese Demba Ba became the latest Africans to win a league title across European leagues as they clinched the Turkish Super Lig title with Besiktas on Sunday.

The duo both featured as Besiktas thumped Gaziantepspor 4-0 to move four points clear at the summit of the Turkish top tier with one game to spare till the end of the season.

Aboubakar started the match but could not get on the scoresheet until he was replaced by Ba in the 77th minute.

This was the 25-year-old’s maiden club title in Europe and second ever in his career having secured his first with the Nations Cup in January.



He totaled 37 appearances, scored 18 times and assisted four an all competitions for Besiktas on his maiden season since arriving from FC Porto.

Having already played 45 matches [37 for club and 8 for Cameroon] this year, the 25-year-old is still expected to lead the Indomitable Lions’ attack at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and Fifa Confederations Cup both starting next month.

Ba, on the other hand, made an impressive return to football after a nine months absence owing to a broken leg. He would score on his first match back and went to make a few appearances on the bench without coming on.He made only his second appearance on Sunday.

This is the second season in succession that the Black and Whites have won the Turkish league title and ?enol Gune? made history by becoming the first Turkish coach to lead the club to a second consecutive league trophy.

Goal