Achille Emana Speaks Out: Truth, Loyalty, and the Fractures in Cameroonian Football

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnline.ORG | In a candid interview with Afrik-Foot published on June 31, 2025, former Cameroonian international midfielder Achille Emana opened up about a wide range of personal and professional topics—from false rumors and grief to the fractured relationships among former teammates and the political tensions within Cameroonian football leadership.

No Role Offered, No Role Rejected

Emana firmly refuted circulating rumors that he had turned down a role as coordinator of Cameroon’s national teams. He called the claims false and inflammatory, stressing that he had never even spoken to FECAFOOT president Samuel Eto’o, let alone turned down a job.

Emana went on to say that, even if such an offer had come, the timing would have been inappropriate. He is still grieving the recent loss of his mother, and had no desire to immerse himself in the political noise surrounding Cameroonian football.

A Career Marked by Loss and Pride

One of the most moving moments in Emana’s reflections came when he recalled scoring a goal shortly after his father’s death during a 2008 match in Gabon. That goal, dedicated to his late father, remains one of the proudest moments of his career.

At the same time, he expressed disappointment that his generation of players, though talented, failed to win the Africa Cup of Nations—despite reaching the final in 2008. That unrealized potential still weighs on him.

“Fake Friends” in the Dressing Room

The most controversial part of the interview came when Emana called out what he described as hypocrisy among his former national teammates. He admitted that while the squad appeared united, there were underlying divisions and some relationships were disingenuous. Without naming names, he said that some of his ex-teammates were “fake assholes” and had not changed even after retirement. For Emana, their silence and lack of solidarity today speak volumes about the realities of those years.

Integrity and Selection: A Point of Principle

Addressing allegations that places in the national team were once sold to the highest bidder, Emana pushed back strongly. During his era, he said, every player had to fight for his place based on performance. He condemned any suggestion of favoritism or corruption, even in the current environment, asserting that selection must remain a merit-based process—just as it is in competitive European clubs.

Discord Among Football Leaders

Emana also weighed in on the ongoing tensions between Samuel Eto’o and Geremi Njitap, two high-profile former players now at odds within Cameroonian football institutions. He expressed regret that such visible discord damages the sport’s image and creates confusion among fans. In his view, both men should be judged on results at the end of their respective mandates—not on theatrics or political clashes.

Life After the Game

Since retiring in 2020, Emana has shifted focus to family life, personal growth, and occasional media work. He has coaching licenses and previously pursued opportunities in television and talent scouting. However, his mother’s passing has led him to step back from professional commitments for now. Although he has no immediate plans to return to a coaching role, he continues to serve as a football consultant on national television and continues to monitor young African talent.

Reflections on Saudi Football and the 2026 World Cup

Having played in Saudi Arabia earlier in his career, Emana praised the growth and global attention the Saudi Pro League has garnered in recent years. Signings like Neymar and Benzema have, in his view, validated the league’s ambitions.

Looking ahead to the 2026 World Cup, he expressed particular excitement about Mexico as a host country. Emana fondly recalled his time in the Mexican league and predicted a vibrant, passionate atmosphere, especially in high-altitude venues.

Closing Thoughts

Emana’s interview offers a rare, unfiltered glimpse into the inner world of African football—both its triumphs and its dysfunctions. Honest, reflective, and at times explosive, his words reveal a man unafraid to challenge the narratives around him. Whether or not he returns to a leadership role in Cameroonian football, Achille Emana remains a voice worth listening to.

Source: Interview with Afrik-Foot, June 31, 2025.