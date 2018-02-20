Actis contracts Raubex to build Douala Grand Mall & Business Park

Business in Cameroon | Since February 2018, Raubex group has been working at the site of “Douala Grand Mall & Business Park”, a large 18,000 m2 commercial center whose construction is funded by Actis, official sources reveal.

The sources did not reveal the amount of this contract awarded to the South African company specialized in the development of infrastructures. It should however be reminded that the commercial center would cost about CFA80 billion, according to estimates.

According to the sponsors, during the first phase, a multiplex of five cinemas, a supermarket and shops will be built at “Douala Grand Mall & Business Park”. During the second phase, a 5-star hotel and an office park will also be built.