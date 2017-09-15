Actis, Genesis to open ‘Cameroon’s biggest mall’

APA-Yaounde (Cameroon) The British investment fund, Actis, and the Nigerian group, Genesis, have announced the signing of an agreement to open, in Cameroon’s economic capital Douala, “the country’s largest multi-purpose commercial development center.”

This was contained in a press release.

Dubbed “Douala Grand Mall,” the center covers an area of 18,000 square meters, and will consisting of shops, leisure areas, a cinema and a supermarket.

The promoters of this “tourist and historical project,” who have penned an agreement with Craft Development, a local real estate developer, also provide a commercial park with a 5-star hotel and offices.

The initiators of the project, for which neither the start date nor the cost has been specified, but which has benefited from “tax exemptions,” also announced the creation of “over 4,500 jobs using local material and labour.”

APAnews