Adebayor: I don’t talk to my family any more [+video]

1 hour ago 3 Comments

Emmanuel Adebayor speaks to the BBC about the family issues that have dogged his career

In 2015, Emmanuel Adebayor publicly revealed some of the personal issues with his family that have disrupted his career.

Now the Togolese striker has spoken exclusively to the BBC about the controversy.

watch video

3 comments

  1. biko
    41 mins ago at 13:24

    Young man there is nothing more important in this world than your family..
    No matter the millions you have..
    No matter the women you have..
    No matter how popular you are..
    I can only advice you to go back and make peace with Your Family..

  2. John Dinga
    1 min ago at 14:05

    Dine with the stranger but reserve your love for your family; the stranger will move on (BBC interviews lots of people like you) but your family will remain right up to your last breath.

