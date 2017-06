The man who inspired Gianluigi Buffon to be a keeper has told Sport Today the Juventus number one has to treat Saturday’s Champions League final as just another game.

Former Cameroon International Thomas N’Kono was Buffon’s hero as a child.

Buffon decided to move from midfield to going in goal after watching N’Kono play for Cameroon at Italia 90 & he even called his first son Louis Thomas after him.

So how does N’Kono feel about being Buffon’s hero?

BBC