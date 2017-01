AFCON 2017: Cameroon unveils new kit

Cameroon national football team, the Indomitable Lions have officially unveiled their new kits ahead of 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon.



The kit manufacturer remains puma.

Cameroon is currently managed by former Belgian defender Hugo Broos and captained by Stephane Mbia, who currently plays for Chinese club Hebei China Fortune FC.

Cameroon has won the Africa Cup of Nations competition four times, with their latest success being in 2002.

The new home shirt is primarily dark green with red and yellow detail.



The Puma logo is featured on the top center part of the chest with the Cameroon Football Federation logo on the top right part.

Nicknamed Les Lions Indomptables (the indomitable lions), the Lion symbol is represented on the shirt on the top left part of the chest.

Kawowo Sports