Egypt reached the Africa Cup of Nations final after beating Burkina Faso 4-3 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw.

Veteran goalkeeper Essam El Hadary proved Egypt’s hero, saving Bertrand Traore’s spot-kick to secure victory.

In normal time Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for Egypt when he curled a superb shot into the top left corner.

Burkina Faso became the first side to score against Egypt this tournament when Aristide Bance chested down Charles Kabore’s cross and volleyed in.

