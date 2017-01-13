AFCON 2017: Live streaming, TV listings and full match schedule of Africa Cup of Nations

Defending champions Ivory Coast’s hopes rely on Wilfried Zaha.

Host Country: Gabon

Live Streaming: beIN Sports Connect, Fubo TV, Sling TV

Overview

The Africa Cup of Nations kickstarts in Gabon on 14 January with 16 teams from the continent including the hosts participating in the tournament.

Tournament format

The 16 teams have been divided into four groups of four teams each. The group stages of the tournament will see teams playing their group mates once in a single round robin format. The two two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals. While the winner of the semi-final will play the final on 5 February, the losers will battle for a third-place finish.

The matches will be played across four venues in Gabon – Libreville Stadium, Franceville Stadium, Oyem Stadium and Port Gentil Stadium.

Teams

Group A Group B Group C Group D Gabon Algeria Ivory Coast Ghana Burkina Faso Tunisia DR Congo Mali Cameroon Senegal Morocco Egypt Guinea-Bissau Zimbabwe Togo Uganda

Quite a few teams, including the hosts, will look for some magic from their stars, who are plying their trade in Europe. Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be a huge boost to the host nation, who are drawn in Group A, of making their first semi-final in the tournament history.

The group also has African powerhouse Cameroon, who are likely to join the hosts past the group stages. Group B is a tougher group with the likes of Algeria, Tunisia and Senegal battling for the two knockout spots from the group. Leicester stars Islam Slimani and Riyad Mahrez along with Schalke midfielder Nabil Bentaleb are key stars for Algeria, who will be hoping to take home the AFCON 2017.

Senegal, who will be led by Liverpool’s main man Sadio Mane, are expected to challenge the dominance of Algeria while Tunisia who have consistently made the knockout stages of the biennial tournament can challenge the top two teams.

Ivory Coast will miss their greats Yaya Toure and Kolo Toure but their title defence this year will be spearheaded by talented Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha. Herve Renard-led Morroco and DR Congo are other big names in Group C, who will try and make it difficult for the defending champions. Ghana and Egypt, who are drawn along with Malia and Uganda, are favourites to progress from Group D.

TV Schedule

Australia: beIN Sports 1

Thailand: beIN Sports 4

UK: EuroSport 2

US: beIN Sports

Turkey: Tivibu Spor 1

Ireland: EuroSport 2

Italy: Fox Sports HD

Netherlands: Fox Sports 2

Canada: beIN Sports Canada

France: beIN Sports 2

Africa: SuperSport 6, SuperSport 4, SuperSport Select 2, Canal+ Sport 1

Tournament Schedule

Match Group Date Time Venue Gabon vs Guinea-Bissau A 14 January, Saturday 12am SGT (Sunday) Libreville Burkina Faso vs Cameroon A 14 January, Saturday 3am SGT (Sunday) Libreville Algeria vs Zimbabwe B 15 January, Sunday 12am SGT (Monday) Franceville Tunisia vs Senegal B 15 January, Sunday 3am SGT (Monday) Franceville Ivory Coast vs Togo C 16 January, Monday 12am SGT (Tuesday Oyem DR Congo vs Morocco C 16 January, Monday 3am SGT (Tuesday) Oyem Ghana vs Uganda D 17 January, Tuesday 12am SGT (Wednesday) Port Gentil Mali vs Egypt D 17 January, Tuesday 3am SGT (Wednesday) Port Gentil Gabon vs Burkina Faso A 18 January, Wednesday 12am SGT (Thursday) Libreville Cameroon vs Guniea-Bissau A 18 January, Wednesday 3am SGT (Thursday) Libreville Algeria vs Tunisia B 19 January, Thursday 12am SGT (Friday) Franceville Senegal vs Zimbabwe B 19 January, Thursday 3am SGT (Friday) Franceville Ivory Coast vs DR Congo C 20 January, Friday 12am SGT (Saturday) Oyem Morocco vs Togo C 20 January, Friday 3am SGT (Saturday) Oyem Ghana vs Mali D 21 January, Saturday 12am SGT (Sunday) Port Gentil Egypt vs Uganda D 21 January, Saturday 3am SGT (Sunday) Port Gentil Cameroon vs Gabon A 22 January, Sunday 3am SGT (Monday) Libreville Gunieau-Bissau vs Burkina Faso A 22 January, Sunday 3am SGT (Monday) Franceville Senegal vs Algeria B 23 January, Monday 3am SGT (Tuesday) Franceville Zimbabwe vs Tunisia B 23 January, Monday 3am SGT (Tuesday) Libreville Morocco vs Ivory Coast C 24 January, Tuesday 3am SGT (Wednesday) Oyem Togo vs DR Congo C 24 January, Tuesday 3am SGT (Wednesday) Port Gentil Egypt vs Ghana D 25 January, Wednesday 3am SGT (Thursday) Port Gentil Uganda vs Mali D 25 January, Wednesday 3am SGT (Thursday) Oyem Quarter-final 1 A winners v B Runners-up 28 January, Saturday 12am SGT (Sunday) Libreville Quarter-final 2 B winners v A Runners-up 28 January, Saturday 3am SGT (Sunday) Franceville Quarter-final 3 C Winners v D Runners-up 29 January, Sunday 12am SGT (Monday) Oyem Quarter-final 4 D Winners v C Runners-up 29 January, Sunday 3am SGT (Monday) Port Gentil Semi-final 1 – 1 February, Wednesday 3am SGT (Thursday) Libreville Semi-final 2 – 2 February, Thursday 3am SGT (Friday) Franceville Third Place Match – 4 February, Saturday 3am SGT (Sunday) Port Gentil Final – 5 February, Sunday 3am SGT (Monday) Libreville

