AFCON 2017: Live streaming, TV listings and full match schedule of Africa Cup of Nations

31 mins ago 1 Comment

Defending champions Ivory Coast’s hopes rely on Wilfried Zaha.

Host Country: Gabon

Live Streaming: beIN Sports Connect, Fubo TV, Sling TV

Overview

The Africa Cup of Nations kickstarts in Gabon on 14 January with 16 teams from the continent including the hosts participating in the tournament.

Tournament format

The 16 teams have been divided into four groups of four teams each. The group stages of the tournament will see teams playing their group mates once in a single round robin format. The two two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals. While the winner of the semi-final will play the final on 5 February, the losers will battle for a third-place finish.

The matches will be played across four venues in Gabon – Libreville Stadium, Franceville Stadium, Oyem Stadium and Port Gentil Stadium.

Teams

Group A Group B Group C Group D
Gabon Algeria Ivory Coast Ghana
Burkina Faso Tunisia DR Congo Mali
Cameroon Senegal Morocco Egypt
Guinea-Bissau Zimbabwe Togo Uganda

Quite a few teams, including the hosts, will look for some magic from their stars, who are plying their trade in Europe. Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be a huge boost to the host nation, who are drawn in Group A, of making their first semi-final in the tournament history.

The group also has African powerhouse Cameroon, who are likely to join the hosts past the group stages. Group B is a tougher group with the likes of Algeria, Tunisia and Senegal battling for the two knockout spots from the group. Leicester stars Islam Slimani and Riyad Mahrez along with Schalke midfielder Nabil Bentaleb are key stars for Algeria, who will be hoping to take home the AFCON 2017.

Senegal, who will be led by Liverpool’s main man Sadio Mane, are expected to challenge the dominance of Algeria while Tunisia who have consistently made the knockout stages of the biennial tournament can challenge the top two teams.

Ivory Coast will miss their greats Yaya Toure and Kolo Toure but their title defence this year will be spearheaded by talented Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha. Herve Renard-led Morroco and DR Congo are other big names in Group C, who will try and make it difficult for the defending champions. Ghana and Egypt, who are drawn along with Malia and Uganda, are favourites to progress from Group D.

TV Schedule

Australia: beIN Sports 1

Thailand: beIN Sports 4

UK: EuroSport 2

US: beIN Sports

Turkey: Tivibu Spor 1

Ireland: EuroSport 2

Italy: Fox Sports HD

Netherlands: Fox Sports 2

Canada: beIN Sports Canada

France: beIN Sports 2

Africa: SuperSport 6, SuperSport 4, SuperSport Select 2, Canal+ Sport 1

Tournament Schedule

Match Group Date Time Venue
Gabon vs Guinea-Bissau A 14 January, Saturday 12am SGT (Sunday) Libreville
Burkina Faso vs Cameroon A 14 January, Saturday 3am SGT (Sunday) Libreville
Algeria vs Zimbabwe B 15 January, Sunday 12am SGT (Monday) Franceville
Tunisia vs Senegal B 15 January, Sunday 3am SGT (Monday) Franceville
Ivory Coast vs Togo C 16 January, Monday 12am SGT (Tuesday Oyem
DR Congo vs Morocco C 16 January, Monday 3am SGT (Tuesday) Oyem
Ghana vs Uganda D 17 January, Tuesday 12am SGT (Wednesday) Port Gentil
Mali vs Egypt D 17 January, Tuesday 3am SGT (Wednesday) Port Gentil
Gabon vs Burkina Faso A 18 January, Wednesday 12am SGT (Thursday) Libreville
Cameroon vs Guniea-Bissau A 18 January, Wednesday 3am SGT (Thursday) Libreville
Algeria vs Tunisia B 19 January, Thursday 12am SGT (Friday) Franceville
Senegal vs Zimbabwe B 19 January, Thursday 3am SGT (Friday) Franceville
Ivory Coast vs DR Congo C 20 January, Friday 12am SGT (Saturday) Oyem
Morocco vs Togo C 20 January, Friday 3am SGT (Saturday) Oyem
Ghana vs Mali D 21 January, Saturday 12am SGT (Sunday) Port Gentil
Egypt vs Uganda D 21 January, Saturday 3am SGT (Sunday) Port Gentil
Cameroon vs Gabon A 22 January, Sunday 3am SGT (Monday) Libreville
Gunieau-Bissau vs Burkina Faso A 22 January, Sunday 3am SGT (Monday) Franceville
Senegal vs Algeria B 23 January, Monday 3am SGT (Tuesday) Franceville
Zimbabwe vs Tunisia B 23 January, Monday 3am SGT (Tuesday) Libreville
Morocco vs Ivory Coast C 24 January, Tuesday 3am SGT (Wednesday) Oyem
Togo vs DR Congo C 24 January, Tuesday 3am SGT (Wednesday) Port Gentil
Egypt vs Ghana D 25 January, Wednesday 3am SGT (Thursday) Port Gentil
Uganda vs Mali D 25 January, Wednesday 3am SGT (Thursday) Oyem
Quarter-final 1 A winners v B Runners-up 28 January, Saturday 12am SGT (Sunday) Libreville
Quarter-final 2 B winners v A Runners-up 28 January, Saturday 3am SGT (Sunday) Franceville
Quarter-final 3 C Winners v D Runners-up 29 January, Sunday 12am SGT (Monday) Oyem
Quarter-final 4 D Winners v C Runners-up 29 January, Sunday 3am SGT (Monday) Port Gentil
Semi-final 1 1 February, Wednesday 3am SGT (Thursday) Libreville
Semi-final 2 2 February, Thursday 3am SGT (Friday) Franceville
Third Place Match 4 February, Saturday 3am SGT (Sunday) Port Gentil
Final 5 February, Sunday 3am SGT (Monday) Libreville

