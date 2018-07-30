AFCON 2019: CAF poised for third inspection in Cameroon

APAnews | The third mission of experts from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will visit Cameroon from August 4 to 10 to inspect infrastructure ahead of next year’s hosting of the African Cup of Nations.

The 32nd AFCON tournament scheduled for June-July 2019 in Cameroon will for the first time see the participation of twenty-four teams.

Africa’s foremost football showpiece had been a sixteen-team tournament.

During previous inspection missions, CAF had asked Cameroon “to accelerate work to make up for the delay observed in the construction of infrastructure.”

In its report published on July 10, the Local Organising Committee (COCAN) chaired by the Minister of Sport made public the report of the second CAF mission of inspectors, in which the continental football organisation observed delays in the construction work.

“In order to make up for these delays, manufacturers must go “faster, and if necessary, increase the workforce, anticipate tasks, and work 24 hours a day,” CAF had recommended.

In recent times, Prime Minister Philemon Yang has been making repeated visits to sites to determine the effectiveness of the work, including the construction of a 60,000-seater stadium in Yaoundé to host the AFCON final.

He also inspected work on the construction of a 50,000-seater stadium in Douala that would host the opening game.