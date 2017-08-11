AFCON 2019: Cameroon will be ready to host, President Biya affirms

Cameroon’s anthem, cradle of our fathers was song sixty times in Africa and around the world in different competitions where 192 medals were won including 60 in Gold.

It was in a bid to celebrate the record in sports which is the best since ten years that athletes who won medals for Cameroon in International competitions were invited to the State House by the President of the Republic and Wife Chantal.

During the ceremony to celebrate sports merit, President Paul Biya in about thirty words, delivered in thirty seconds assurance regarding the upcoming continental football jamboree; “Cameroon will be ready to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations by the set deadline”.

The assurance was given to the international community and sporting family at the State House after athletes, coaches and members of the technical teams as well as media men who covered the events each received medals.

In all, 28 Knights of the Order of Valour were given to winners of Gold medals in different disciplines, 34 Knights of the order of merit where given to coaches and media men who projected the grandeur of Cameroon and the prowess of the athletes.

The order of the merit in sports First class was given to 38 silver medallists while 61 winners of Bronze medals were decorated with order of the merit in sports Second class.

President Paul Biya and First Lady Chantal personally handed 192 medals, comprising 88 in Bronze, 64 in Silver and 60 in Gold to each of the athletes with words of encouragement.

The first couple and their guests celebrated the brilliant exploits of the athletes on tracks, stadiums, courts and rings at the African Championship, World Championships and at the Islamic games and most recently during the 8th Francophonie Games in Cote d\’Ivoire.

The President described them combative, courageous and patriotic Cameroonians who standout as exemplary models for youths of Cameroon.

In his address to the sports Family, President Paul Biya said the victory of the athletes is for the edification of fraternity between people and nations describing them as virtual builders of a more fraternal world that Humanity needs the most.

The President told the athletes that Cameroon is thirsty for fraternity and he engaged them to give their robust and muscular support to consolidate fraternity amongst Cameroonians and between Cameroon and the World. He described them as Ambassador of Cameroon around the world adding that the whole country is proud of them.

He reminded them to go back to work as other sporting events are ahead adding that the 2019 African Cup of Nations already by the corner and they have a rendez vous with African in the domain of sports here in Cameroon and Cameroon will be ready by the deadline, He took the engagement.

CRTV