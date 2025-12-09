AFCON 2025: David Pagou Imposes His Style and Unveils Ambitions for the Indomitable Lions

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | A guest on the show Talents d’Afrique, David Pagou spoke for the first time since taking office. The Cameroonian technician revisited his appointment, explained his choices for the AFCON squad list, and unveiled the broad outlines of his game plan to revitalize the Indomitable Lions.

It was a calm and determined man who appeared before François Martin and the pundits of Talents d’Afrique. Appointed just one week ago to replace Marc Brys, David Pagou is preparing to lead Cameroon to the 2025 AFCON with a clear philosophy: hard work, discipline, and a return to warrior values.

The Culmination of a Life

For the new head coach, this appointment is not an accident, but the logical next step in a 25-year journey. From the benches of the national military team to the U20s, and through his role as an assistant for the A’ and A squads, Pagou knows the house inside and out.

“It is the consecration of a long career… For me, it reassures me in my methods, my temperament, and my way of doing things,” he confided, ready to get to work immediately so that “the chemistry comes together quickly”.

The Return of “Hemlé”

When asked about the identity he wishes to give this team, David Pagou was categorical: he wants to awaken the Lions’ DNA, the famous Hemlé (the fighting spirit). “David Pagou likes to win,” he emphasized, speaking in the third person. For him, the primary quality of a Cameroonian footballer must be the determination to “wet the jersey”. The message to the players is clear: the coach wants winners and reliable partners on the pitch.

A Bold List: Youth in Power

The most discussed aspect of his tenure so far remains his squad list for the AFCON, marked by the absence of many veteran leaders (“tôliers”) and the trust placed in a very young and inexperienced team. A risky bet? The technician assumes it completely. “Who risks nothing gets nothing,” he says. Pagou prefers to bet on the enthusiasm and tactical “virginity” of young talents ready to fully adhere to his discourse, rather than managing egos.

Regarding the absence of stars, he is pragmatic about group management: “Having so many leaders in a team, for me, is a problem. […] We don’t discuss tastes and colors.” He points out that with only 11 starters for a list of 26, drastic choices were necessary.

Objective: Realism and Unity

While Cameroon finished its qualifying phase undefeated, David Pagou remains realistic about the objectives for the final phase in Morocco. The primary ambition is to do better than the previous edition, where the Lions were eliminated in the second round. “If we pass this second round, it would be a successful AFCON,” he admits, while specifying that he will approach every match to win it.

Beyond the sporting result, Pagou’s mission is social: “Make these Cameroonians totally happy so that we don’t look at each other with hostility. That Cameroon remains one and indivisible.”

The stage is set. With his direct method and decisive choices, David Pagou now holds the cards to write his own history with the Lions.