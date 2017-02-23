AFCON Champions: euphoria Welcomes Trophy In Bamenda

Things seen and heard in Bamenda on February 22 are indicative that inhabitants are solidly by the Indomitable Lions for winning the cup in Gabon.
It was an impressive crowd that filed out to celebrate the trophy that crisscrossed the city and neighbourhoods. Few could resist rushing to the road side to be part of what many described as a lifetime event in Bamenda.
The clock stroke 12:30 pm when the trophy arrived at the Upstation neighbourhood. A crowd heralded the delegation into the lands of Fons. It was after a stopover at the Matazem gateway where the team player Jonathan Ngwem received traditional blessings. From Upstation it was a veritable feast with the trophy stopping over for celebration at crowd puller junction, at Amour Mezam , Bambui, Mobile Nkwen, Veterinary junction, Ayaba street, T – junction.
Bambili and the community of the University of Bamenda showcased another impressive lap when the Vice Chancellor Prof. Nkuo Akenji Theresa received the trophy at the complex under construction to host the 2017 University Games. The best was reserved for the Bamenda Commercial Avenue Grand Stand when at 3:20 pm, the national anthem; an ecumenical service, speeches and animation welcomed the trophy.
It was a crowd puller moment with many rushing to be witnesses. Among the lot were the region’s elite Senator Simon Achidi Achu, Ngafeson Emmanuel, Ni John Fru Ndi, Ndumu Nji Vincent, traditional rulers etc. It was against this backdrop that the city council delegate, Ndumu Nji Vincent welcomed the trophy to the sports loving Bamenda, the home of team player, Fai Collins and the city where heroes are celebrated.
He said it was a rare moment to give hope to the nation and challenges all to turn their backs against senseless ghost town calls that do not help matters for youths and the population. Ndumu Nji Vincent also appealed to politicians to seek political gains and strategies elsewhere and leave schools for pupils and students. Player Jonathan Ngwem and assistant team coach; Alexander Belinga presented the trophy to the public while FECAFOOT President Thombi A-Roko appreciated the massive reception offered the Lions.
He stated the commitment of FECAFOOT to have the Olympic Bamenda stadium completed in the next six months. North West Governor, Adolphe Lele L’Afrique turned full circle for the success of the event. The last chapter of the event was with the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mpkatt, who hailed the president to take the trophy to commune with the people of the North West Region. He said the victory of the Lions inspires and should promote values and virtues of fraternity, togetherness and patriotism among Cameroonians.
@admin; Bamenda is my town and there is no where in bmda where u can find coconut trees. who is Cameroon Tribune trying to fool. tell them to get the right image when reporting news. you just published something you did not verify if its true or false there by being an accomblice…. any way there is no ignorance before the law. . . . . . therefore Minpostel will come after you …….. kikikikikikikiki
thanks
Is a government made up news I have all the photos in bamenda commercial avenue no body was they to welcome them in their army jeep
this website is fake hehehe
Coconut trees now available in Bamenda. This is amazing hehehe.
@Vaiocomputers
U this French people in Africa are well trained by your master how to use lies and deceit inorder to continue to steal from Southern Cameroon.But this time,it will be difficult for u.
We saw how Sekou Toure of Guinea,suceeded in sending the terrorist country,France, out of their land.We saw how the Algerians,together fought and send the terrorist country out of their land.But what did Ahidjo do,instead of joining the UPCist to send that terrorist country out of Cameroon,Ahidjo connived with France to eliminate his own Country men.And u have been stealing from Southern Cameroon,for God knows how long,to pay your financial dues to France.
Don’t worry,we are going to leave u to face the music alone……nyamfuca
Lol! When I saw the title of the story with the word ‘euphoria’ I just said this is crtv or Cameroon tribune. lol and behold when I scrolled down I saw that it was the typical class seven coco magazine. Everyone from ministers to street beggars like journalist is doing everything possible so that Chantal can serve him/her a plate of nkum-nkum with akoro soup. Blatant lies have become the order of the day to impress the dementiated and parkinsoned wizard at etoudi