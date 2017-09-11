AFD invests 146b fCFA in Cameroon – Report

APA-Douala (Cameroon) The French Development Agency (AFD) investment in infrastructure, education and job creation in Cameroon amounted to 146 billion CFA during the financial year 2016, the agency said in a report.

In its 2016 annual report, copied to APA, ADF cited, among others, the Debt and Development Contract (C2D), sovereign and non-sovereign loans and grants.

Other resources from the French Global Environment Facility (FFEM), European Union fund delegations and funding for French NGOs (non-governmental organizations) were also mentioned.

Cooperation between Cameroon and France in 2016 was also marked by the signature of the third part of the C2D for a total amount of 400 billion CFA.

It focuses on two priority areas, the first of which is related to agriculture and rural development, with an emphasis on the transformation and enhancement of agricultural products by the private sector; while the second is related to urban infrastructure, particularly the development of certain urban metropolises.

