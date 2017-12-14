Affrontements entre l’armée camerounaise et des “terroristes” dans le Sud-Ouest

VOA | VOA L’armée camerounaise a affronté en zone anglophone jeudi matin des “terroristes” selon ses termes.
L’affrontement a eu lieu dans le Sud-Ouest, précisément au lieu dit Dadji, encablures de Mamfé, à 371 kilomètres de Yaoundé, capitale du Cameroun.
L’unité d’élite camerounaise, le Bataillon d’intervention rapide Bir, déployée sur le terrain est parvenue à neutraliser les assaillants.
Ce sont ” les terroristes qui ont été tous neutralisés”, a commenté le chef de la division de la communication de l’armée, Colonel Didier Badjeck. Le bilan est lourd chez les assaillants.
On parle de” plusieurs morts”, a confié une source de sécurité à VOA Afrique.
Un important matériel de guerre appartenant aux assaillants a été récupéré. Un haut responsable de l’armée est descendu sur le terrain pour s’enquérir de la situation.
Et un déploiement spécial, sans aucune autre précisions, est en cours dans cette localité.
It is a pity a country once regarded as ‘peaceful’ has descended to this mess because the corrupt oligarch president and his allies in Yaounde do not see the need for proper and inclusive dialogue on issues affecting everyday citizen, despite repeated calls from the international society. What a shame!
Fake news from LRC and didier badjeck. From reliable source today Thursday 14 December 2017. The ADF forces are of now in control of mamfe headquarter of grand Manyu county. More than 20 Birs or terrorist forces of LRC have been killed in a battle that lasted more than 7 hours in Dadi village outskirt of mamfe. It was a blood bath for LRC thugs. Akwaya killed more than 70 LRC thugs between December 13th and 14th. LRC is suffering more casualties than we thought but they are hiding. General Elikobi Daniel Njock has been warn that if he doesn’t stop heading the terrorist LRC forces he will be considered as an enemy against his Manyu brothers. Reports of rampant defection of Anglophone brothers in LRC camp currently in Nigeria is another set back for inept biya and his francophone slaves
Rethink. I am amazed by your report! Could you please share with us your sources. LRC may have suffered some casualties but I doubt hard that they lost that much soldiers as you stated above. Bottom line is that, ADF cannot win this war simply because they cannot sustain the momentum for longer. Unless they are eaten some Vietnamese Grimbas.
Useless blood shed.
The difference with Eseka is only superficial; the root is the same.
Satan proudly claimed that he was in control. What a darkness!!!!