Africa Cup of Nations – Cameroon 2 : 0 Ghana: Cameroon to play the final
- Stade de Franceville Franceville (GAB)
- 2 Feb 2017-20:00 Local time
- Second stage
agains Egypt
Scorer (s): Michael NGADEU-NGADJUI 72′
Christian BASSOGOG 90’+3′
Patrick Mboma, ancien capitaine du Cameroun, fait le point avant le choc de ce jeudi …
Merited victory. Good game from the lions. I am positively surprised!!
Wuooooooohhhhhhhh Mammaaaa!!!!!!
Bravo Mi Lion!!!
Eff off
Every time there is a crisis in that dungeon of a country, football comes and helps the tapeworm of a president. He’s gonna use this now as a pretext that the country is one, he’ll no!
That dungeon of a country must be a strong footballing country in Africa, that has a very powerful force that attracts football to come help the president every time there is a crisis. Brilliance at its best!
I am from a Cameroonian from the North West province of Cameroon and no one can stop me from enjoying this victory! I love the one and only Republic of Cameroon.
The team from the failed State La RÃ©publique des Marquisards only won thanks to the conniving of CAF via the refree as compensation for the humiliation they suffered in Yaounde during the female nations cup.
Doesn’t that make you very happy?
See painmemt
The females still beat your Ghanaian anglo brothers . Ah ah give up already .stop embarrassing yourself
@senator
Worry not! It’s rational to rejoice with your neighbour in their moments of celebration and also rational to defend your house, honour and integrity against brutal marauding invaders. Some of us chose to remain silent in this footballing matter because it splits loyalty. Nothing wrong with congratulating a good win but everything wrong in stealing the show to shower praises to a sadist ruler that have condemned a once resourceful country into the biggest slump of Central Africa. Today we are fighting the Biya regime for our freedom and tomorrow we shall still do commerce.
The struggle continues.
Where mamipima haters dey hide ahahaha. Shame ohhhhhhhh! Le Cameroun a enfin une equipe. Les favoris mes fessssessss. Voila les meilleurs. Mboutmen them fermez vos bouches. This was Cameroons easiest match. Bravooooooo
Congratulations to the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon!!!
I am proud to be a Cameroonian.
You guys have just demonstrated the power of positive thinking and the power of “shangdie”.
We will need more of that ‘shangdiesm” against Egypt. You guys got to win this one!!
To all the haters of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, go and eat okro soup.
Well said.If God is for us,who can be against us.God is good.CAMEROON OBOSSO.
@Ras T. Papa a deh with u.Cold Booster with some good fish from down beach.
Na wori ma broda. I miss missing Limbe so bad. Banabe Cameroon me nikasse!
USA,
Let them Ghana boys stand up and talk again. Football is played on the pitch n not on the tabloids or whatever junk aiming to sell. Nigeria too have been lashing out their own gibberish. August is not far.
Your analysis was correct. I knew our guys will not go down without a fight but I did not expect them to dominate and be this hungry from the start. You were correct, they have tasted victory and they like it.
They bitch slapped Ghana!
@ MANYAKA76.
Come tu peux le constater, le KAMERUN frappe dÃ¹r les Ã©quipes ANGLOPHONES. Que diras tu encore? Peut etre tu miseras sur les ARABES. GOAT. LA BIERRE SERA AMERE DANS LEURS BOUCHES. MERCI AU PRESIDENT BIYA POUR SES PROUESSES (LE PREMIER FOOTBALLEUR). EN ROUTE POUR LE CINQUIEME TROPHE POUR BIYA.
Don’t mind the hater ….he will kill himself today
For him to do that, he needs to have a sense of honor. He is an Anglophone, which pretty much tells you not only he is not going to kill himself, he will back here with another spin of blah blah blah.
And by the way, they will say this victory is insignificant. The game against Senegal was extremely important to them, until Cameroon won, then it became an insignificant and stupid soccer game..lol
But they predicted, the more important game will be against Ghana who will reap us apart. Then we won and now this game is about to be very much insignificant as well.
I bet you, the only game not insignificant is the final against Egypt and they will predict we will be humiliate. If we winâ€¦.well you know, it will become the most insignificant soccer final of the history of mankindâ€¦lol
I forgot the beast of no lineage was Biafrais,he will probably abscond like their father Ojukwu who fled Biafra for Ivory Coast
Ahahaha mbamois laisse les branleurs se branler. Ils disent qu ils ne sont pas camerounais tant mieux nous nous avons colle les petites du Senegal et Ghana il manque les egyptiennes.
Macaqueya where art thou ? Punk I must sh*t and piss on you ,beast of no lineage we kicked out your primitive anglo Saxon brothers. And we are in the final. Balling hard . We gon pop booze sautÃ©, Bamenda and buea on fire ,essos …Kamerpride fck the haters . Blessed and greatest country on earth not to talk of Africa . Boko we put down .seleka down , France down ,British down ,Germans down ,secessionists down , haters down .
Cameroon 2- 0pygmies charcoal
Look at this deformed hermaphrodite. I’m sure that the beast that was cursed with the misfortune to bring you in this world must have done so through its anal cavity. Where did you get the audacity to address me you worthless dust mite.
As though I care about an insignificant football game. Bastard
Manyaka na shame di worry you massa . Cryyyyyy, na so when u wish badluck for ya brother way e no do you anything bad , na youself the badluck follow. Mboutmen.
LE GHANA DANS LA SAUCE !!!
Mrd! Hihihi.
Who he is not happy pls hang yourself
And before you haters go hang yourselves please destroy your Cameroon passport and/or National identity card so that your corpse is not mistaken for that of a Cameroonian.
Good one
Congratulations to the Lions, well deserved victory.
Wishing you the best in the Final.
Can you people now see through this and understand God is talking to you and simply leave? Can you do the honorable thing and just go away?
congrats.chuopo moting,mbia,Matip etc.thanks for not flying to Gabon with the lions.cameroon will not have reached the finals with all this big names.Leicester City proofs to the world that ,not only big names Play Football but the Determination.
Curiosity: ALL THE HATERS HAVE VANISHED FROM THIS FORUM
La Republic Du Cameroun has won Again. Can all the Biafrans and Ambazonian share in the Joy too. After All Ambazonias money paying for it .
here we go, time for the rats to find a whole to come back in…
Is that all you could come up with ? I thought your brothers were going to boycott AFCON ,I guess they too don’t believe in your SCNC terrorist movement .
Robert Ndip Tambe and Clinton Njie celebrated the Indomitable Lions victory with this song:
“I was born a Cameroonian. I will live a Cameroonian and shall die a Cameroonian”.
Wonderful song! I can’t stop singing
I as a proud ambazonian whose country was stolen by political tactics during 1972 referandum, and when Criminal Paul Biya changed the 1961 constitution when it was clearly stated that, certain vital clause of that constitution can never be changed or replaced, and mindful of the fact that BIYA isliving on the blood of ambazonians,through brutal killings, we cannot join in this celebration of Lions, because from facts, Cameroon does not exist according to UN documents, Cameroon is thus a manipulated fictitious and illegal country
Bravo les lions! Fabrice Ondoua tu es bon..
The second goal was hilarious! That lion was really hungry!
This victory could have been more fun if the hole Cameroon was on board.
With ETO’O it would have been better.