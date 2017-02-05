Home / English / Africa Cup of Nations : Cameroon 2 : 1 Egypt – Cameroon is African Champion for the 5th time

8 mins ago 9 Comments

Scorers:

Egypt

  • Mohamed EL NENY 22′

Cameroon

  • Nicolas NKOULOU 59′
  • Vincent ABOUBAKAR 88′

9 comments

  1. Saco Germany
    February 5, 2017 at 22:01

    Absolutely great game.!A lot of moral from the lions. My respect. CONGRATULATIONS!!!

    Reply
  2. UnitedStatesOfAfrica Reserved
    February 5, 2017 at 22:02

    Hold on through the night, everything will be all right
    Cameroonians stood firmly along the victory’s side,

    we were born to win

    Destiny is calling us to fulfill what God’s said we would be
    Eyes haven’t seen nor hears have heard what we shall be,

    we were born to win

    Some said you would lose but they lied
    others said you would fail, they lied also.
    don’t you fear, the best is yet to come,

    because we were born to win

    remember your past, honor your ancestors, trouble will never last, push forward, your destiny awaits.
    like an eagle, we rise above it all, we were born to win
    Like the lion, king of the forest,

    we were born to win

    we are not defeated, we were born to win

    Created with a purpose created with a plan, we sons and daughters of Cameroon, we stand tall and proud.

    Lord we were made by your hands

    we won’t fail, we will succeed as per your blessings.
    we are survivors, we are fighters, we are Cameroonians and we can do all things

    we were born to win

    we are winners

    Get some rest, valorous Cameroonian soldiers. You did well, great job.
    Sleep like babies, rest like the kings you are. The nation is proud of you. Job well done.

    We are Cameroonians, born to win!

    Cameroon, the beautiful
    Cameroon, the promised-land
    Cameroon, the shiny city on the hill

    We are Cameroonians,
    We are born to win!

    Reply
  3. ANTI-AMBAZONIA United States
    February 5, 2017 at 22:03

    QUE LES BAVARDS DE L’AMBAZONIE VIENT ENCORE FAIRE LEUR TOHU-BOHU.
    BANDES DE CONS!

    Reply
  4. vonjesco Reserved
    February 5, 2017 at 22:06

    Short-lived success.

    Reply
  5. AG Reserved
    February 5, 2017 at 22:06

    Congratulation to the team for winning the AFCON 2017. LRC must now heed Captain Benjamin Moukandjo’s advise and withdraw their brutal soldiers from West Cameroon, free our arrested brothers, reconnect our internet, release our dead for proper burial and exhumed their mass graves for genocidal trials to take its course.

    Aluta Continua

    Reply
  6. Uhmm pays Sweden
    February 5, 2017 at 22:08

    Where mbobo abazombia they dey ? You can join Nigeria losers .We are great again without you . Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh. Merci et bravo les gars. Nkoulou un vrai maitre , Aboubakar confirmation, Bassogog rendez vous a Barcelona, j ai vu deux Njitap , les gars vous avez de l avenir. Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh pima !!!

    Reply

