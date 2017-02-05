Aboubakar nets later winner as Cameroon lift Nations Cup

(Reuters UK) Vincent Aboubakar scored a brilliant late goal to hand unfancied Cameroon a 2-1 victory over Egypt as they claimed their fifth African Nations Cup title in the final in Gabon on Sunday.
Cameroon, who had eight of their players withdraw before the tournament, came from a goal down after midfielder Mohamed Elneny had put Egypt ahead midway through the first half.
Nicolas Nkoulou equalised on the hour and, as Egypt tired, Cameroon appeared to find a new gear, creating several chances before Aboubakar lashed the ball home in the 88th minute.
It was Cameroon’s first title since 2002 and denied Egypt a triumphant return to the tournament they last won in 2010.
What a dirty slap on AMBAZOMBIA‘S CHEEKS to see CLINTON NJIE with HIS COUNTRY‘S (kmr) flag round his waist! ALSO THE Teachers‘ association has CALLED OFF THE STRIKE. WOW. AMBAZOMBIANS WILL NEVER FORGET THIS NIGHT. They‘ll soon tell us to wait for Nigeria (their ancestors‘ country that they left during Biafra war) to beat us HOME & AWAY.
“WEST CAMEROON WILL NOT BE SOLD BY FAKE AND HUNGRY TEACHERS”-Hon. Wirba
“WEST CAMEROON WILL NOT BE SOLD BY FAKE AND HUNGRY TEACHERS”-Hon. Wirba
posted by Nde Aguru February 4, 2017 Africa, News in English from Southern Cameroon, West Cameroon
Hon. Wirba Joseph
Hon. Joseph Wirba says “West Cameroon will not be sold by fake and hungry teachers”.
In message to West Cameroonians via Mark Bareta sitting in for Anglophone civil society consortium leaders ( in jail) the SDF MP adds that “ghost town intensify Monday”.
Titled “for urgent publication”,Wirba wrote, ” West Cameroon will not be sold by fake and hungry teachers”! ghost town intensify Monday”.Get set for the February 10th and 11th ghost weekend “.
Alafnet.com understands MP for Jakiri was reacting to an announcement by state owned radio CRTV calling off of the strike action by some teachers trade union and that classes should resume on Monday.
While warning that the said news is FAKE, The Cameroon Anglophone Civil Society consortium maintains that the strike action shall only be called off when all components of the consortium meet including those in detention on a live television show. As such, the Consortium in a briefing Saturday evening said the strike action continues.
The Consortium further advices Parents of the two English-speaking regions to continue keeping their children home. And the Ghost towns on Monday 6th February should be very effective.
In a his first video message to Cameroonians of the English decent from a western embassy in Yaounde where he is seeking refuge, the Teachers Association of Cameroon(TAC) President Tassang Wilfred noted that he is still incharge because he is still in the country.
It is understood Four Out of the Six Teachers Trade Unions Suspended the Strike in a Communique signed Friday February 3,2017 and made Public after meeting with North West Governor Lele Lafrique this Saturday.
The signatories are:-AFU STEPHEN of Presbyterian Education Authority Teachers Trade Union,PEATTU
-SEMA VALENTINE newly designated spokesman of CATTU,Cameroon Teachers Trade Union
-TAME VALENTINE President of Teachers Association of Cameroon ,TAC
-AYEAH EMMANUELA of Baptist Teachers Trade Union of Cameroon of BATTUC
Meanwhile, SYNES UB and the CEWOTU that is Catholic Education Workers Trade Union which has been transformed to CETTU,Catholic Education Teachers Trade Union did not sign.
The big question is how did TAME VALENTINE signed as President of Teachers Association of Cameroon ,TAC,when Tassang Wilfred is the President?
Still….we will not celebrate 11th February
An illegality is visited in our people and we must resist it.
Ambazonia forever.
We should really try to stop the generalisation of all Francophones as being against what the Anglophones are doing. i know there are many who are backing the protest that is happening in west Cameroon for they know it is the only way they can liberate themselves.
Liberate west Cameroon you liberate yourselves too.
Then come the most difficult task, world cup 2018 qualifiers.
Yep. That is how useless that country is. With clowns like Lazy Mbappe and Fangboy Mbamois. Chop-broke-pots!!
Yep. The country is a mess! With retards like lazy Mbamois and Fangboy Mbamois. Chop-broke-pots!!
Let’s this win reopen schools tomorrow let’s see. It’s only then that I’ll call it a victory. Otherwise it’s just one
More day of drinking in La Republique and lost productivity. We really have to get out
You can say that again Bro.
We will not celebrate the farce of 11 February. Enough of the crap
Ambazonia is free forever.
Please ensure you support the struggle by not sending any school fees this year.
La Republic Du Cameroon has won. Ambazonians and Biafrans are Equally Happy
Mayanka could you explain why great soccer nations should be absent in a competition like this if they are really great as you claim? Try to see light not only darkness