Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon defeats Morocco as group stage for Cameroon 2019 begins

Cameroon took on Morocco in the Africa Nations Cup qualifier in Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium, Yaounde this Saturday, June 10, 2016. Final score: Cameroon: 1, Morroco:0.
- Scorer: Vincent Aboubakar, 29′
Beau match! Nous avons une belle Equipe.
I agree, but there is still room for improvement. Moving on to the next chapter: June 18th kl. 20:00 Cameroon-Chile. SVT (Swedish Television)
Ras Tuge or rat Tuge all you do here is come and agree or disagree I wish you could unmask yourself so I can dismantle your dental formula! You are a sell out of your brothers and a leaker of information from southern cameroon to la republique! The amenities you enjoy in Sweden, which are basic rights of all citizens, is a privilege enjoyed only by Parkinson’s Paul Biya and his dementia ministers!
Aboubakar Vincent, the only forward player who has proven a reliable striker in the Lions’ Den, with “action personnelle”. I ask myself again, IS THIS THE NEW ROGERS MILLA?