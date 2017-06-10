Home / English / Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon defeats Morocco as group stage for Cameroon 2019 begins

1 hour ago 4 Comments

Cameroon took on Morocco in the Africa Nations Cup qualifier in Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium, Yaounde this Saturday, June 10, 2016. Final score: Cameroon: 1, Morroco:0.

  • Scorer: Vincent Aboubakar, 29′

4 comments

  1. Uhmmm pays Sweden
    57 mins ago at 17:07

    Beau match! Nous avons une belle Equipe.

    Reply
    • Ras Tuge Reserved
      45 mins ago at 17:18

      I agree, but there is still room for improvement. Moving on to the next chapter: June 18th kl. 20:00 Cameroon-Chile. SVT (Swedish Television)

      Reply
      • Trophy Reserved
        15 mins ago at 17:49

        Ras Tuge or rat Tuge all you do here is come and agree or disagree I wish you could unmask yourself so I can dismantle your dental formula! You are a sell out of your brothers and a leaker of information from southern cameroon to la republique! The amenities you enjoy in Sweden, which are basic rights of all citizens, is a privilege enjoyed only by Parkinson’s Paul Biya and his dementia ministers!

        Reply
  2. Benji United States
    1 min ago at 18:03

    Aboubakar Vincent, the only forward player who has proven a reliable striker in the Lions’ Den, with “action personnelle”. I ask myself again, IS THIS THE NEW ROGERS MILLA?

    Reply

