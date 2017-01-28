Africa Cup of Nations – Elimination Phase: COUNTDOWN

The AFCON 2017 enters the elimination phase Saturday in Gabon as the remaining eight teams compete for the four places in the semi-finals.
|SAT 28 JAN 2017
|
BURKINA FASO
|
17:00
|
TUNISIA
|
SENEGAL
|
20:00
|
CAMEROON
The AFCON 2017 enters the elimination phase Saturday in Gabon as the remaining eight teams compete for the four places in the semi-finals.
|SAT 28 JAN 2017
|
BURKINA FASO
|
17:00
|
TUNISIA
|
SENEGAL
|
20:00
|
CAMEROON
Cameroonian legend Roger Milla has backed the Indomitable Lions to overcome an in-form Senegal on …