Africa Cup of Nations – FINAL: Cameroon vs Egypt – The Goals! [+video]

Watch the stunning Cameroon goals as Cameroon fought back from behind to beat Egypt 2-1 in a thrilling Africa Cup of Nations final this Sunday.
I quit Ambazonia. I am back to La Republique du Cameroun Lol.
lol
4 Egyptians and Abou is all alone yet he scores…
From about the 60th minute of the game, it was obvious Egypt was defeated mentally and psychologically. They knew this was probably not going to end well for them…
Hello,congratulations for winning the african cup of nations.Although your passing the ball was a bit slow,especially on the first half,the lions came back roaring the second half.you did your best. good luck for you at next year,s world cup. Thank you.