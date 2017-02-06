Home / English / Africa Cup of Nations – FINAL: Cameroon vs Egypt – The Goals! [+video]

56 mins ago 4 Comments

Watch the stunning Cameroon goals as Cameroon fought back from behind to beat Egypt 2-1 in a thrilling Africa Cup of Nations final this Sunday.

4 comments

  1. Rastaman Ireland
    February 6, 2017 at 00:57

    I quit Ambazonia. I am back to La Republique du Cameroun Lol.

    Reply
  2. UnitedStatesOfAfrica Reserved
    February 6, 2017 at 01:05

    4 Egyptians and Abou is all alone yet he scores…
    From about the 60th minute of the game, it was obvious Egypt was defeated mentally and psychologically. They knew this was probably not going to end well for them…

    Reply
  3. m.egal Canada
    February 6, 2017 at 01:16

    Hello,congratulations for winning the african cup of nations.Although your passing the ball was a bit slow,especially on the first half,the lions came back roaring the second half.you did your best. good luck for you at next year,s world cup. Thank you.

    Reply

