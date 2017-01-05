Africa Cup of Nations: Joel Matip & Allan Nyom not selected by Cameroon

Liverpool defender Joel Matip and West Brom’s Allan Nyom have not been named in Cameroon’s 23-man squad for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The duo were among seven Cameroon players who said they did not want to play in the tournament, which starts in Gabon on 14 January.

They could have been banned from club football during the competition.

But a potential club versus country row has been defused by their non-selection in the final squad.

Cameroon, who are coached by Belgian Hugo Broos, have been drawn in Group A with hosts Gabon, Burkina Faso and Guinea-Bissau.

Right-back Nyom told Broos he wanted to stay at West Brom to keep his place in the team.

Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe has also withdrawn from DR Congo’s squad.

Full Cameroon squad: Ondoa, Goda, Mbokwe, Mabouka, Nkoulou, Oyongo, Djeitei, Collins, Ngadeu Ngadjui, Teikeu, Ngwem, Siani, Mandjeck, Djoum, Boya, Aboubakar, Moukandjo, Zoua, Salli, Toko-Ekambi, Njie ,Ndip Tambe, Bassogog.

BBC