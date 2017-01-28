Home / English / Africa Cup of Nations: How to watch AFCON GABON 2017 online

Africa Cup of Nations: How to watch AFCON GABON 2017 online

Africa Cup of Nations: How to watch AFCON GABON 2017 online

 Quarterfinals

  • Burkina Faso vs. Tunisia
  • Senegal vs. Cameroon
  • DR-Congo vs. Ghana
  • Egypt vs. Morocco

How to watch online (fee applies): check on LiveSoccerTV
How to watch for free:
There are free web streams available, unfortunately, most of them are potentially risky to use due to embedded malware. Open those links at your own risk. For better protection make sure that
1) Your computer is protected with strong security software and make sure to keep it up to date
2) Use extreme caution when opening links and attachments.
3) Be very skeptical of random pop-up windows (A Pop-up Blocker may help)
4) Think twice before installing any new software even if you are prompted to do so

Once a game starts, a few links may be added below. (Keep refreshing the page for updates) You can copy and paste them into your browser AT YOUR OWN RISK

