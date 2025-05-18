Africa Matters: Cameroon expands tech learning at schools | + video

May 18, 2025 Leave a comment

Cameroon is expanding digital learning in schools to help close the technology skills gap with other African countries. It’s also part of a wider government plan to prepare students for the modern job market.

Source: TRT World

Check Also

U.S. Proposes New 5% Tax on Money Transfers Abroad by Foreign Nationals: What It Means for Cameroonians Living in America

Sending money back home is a deeply rooted practice for many Cameroonians living in the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2025, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved