Africa the new China: Which Countries are TAKING OFF in AFRICA?

Since the start of the 21st Century, Africa has experienced a significant boost, especially the poorest countries on the continent.
With the exception of South Africa, the countries of Sub-Saharan Africa achieved annual growth rates of 6.2%. By comparison, that is twice the growth rate seen in Latin America during the same period of time.
Today in VisualPolitik EN we’ll be talking about the countries that are taking off in Africa!
Source: VisualPolitik
Yes. Africa will be a major player in the world. Help Southern Cameroons nationalists to liberate their country from dictatorship in Francafrique and make France pay properly for holding onto neo-colonies in sub saharan Africa. Southern Cameroons Ambazonia will grow like a rocket driven by the manufacturing prowess of her established diaspora and attitude of the indigenous population. Francafrique is a CANCER.