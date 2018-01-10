African Bar exhorts Nigeria to release Cameroon’s separatist leaders

Journal du Cameroun | The African Bar Association, Afba, has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Nigerian authorities to release Cameroon’s separatist leaders who were reportedly arrested on Friday by Nigeria’s State Security Services.

In a letter addressed to the Nigerian Minister of Justice and signed by the association’s President Hannibal Uwaifo, Afba described the arrests as unlawful and a violation of human rights.

The whereabouts of the President of the ‘Federal Republic of Ambazonia ‘ alongside nine others who were arrested on Friday in a hotel Abuja are still unkown with speculation rife on their possible extradition to Cameroon.

But the African Bar Association says such a move will be a violation of international law and Nigerian local laws given the country does not have an extradition treaty with Cameroon.

The reaction from the African Bar Association comes days after Femi Falana, a Lagos-based human rights lawyer cautioned Nigeria’s President to refrain from using the country’s army to fight Cameroon’s separatist leaders.

“Their unquestionable and inalienable right to self-determination is protected by Article 20 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights which has been ratified by both Nigeria and Cameroon,” Falana said.

No official statement has been released by Nigerian or Cameroonian authorities since the arrest of Sissikou Julius Ayuk Tabe and co on Friday.