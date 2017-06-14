African champions Cameroon arrive in Moscow

Cameroon are taking part in their third Confederations Cup, following on from 2001 and 2003

Their CAF Africa Cup of Nations triumph in January was their fifth ever

The Indomitable Lions lost their final preparation game, falling to Colombia 4-0

African champions Cameroon touched down in Moscow this afternoon ahead of their third appearance in the FIFA Confederations Cup.

The Indomitable Lions will open their campaign against Chile in the Spartak Stadium in the Russian capital on Sunday before facing Australia in Saint Petersburg on 22 June and current world champions Germany in Sochi on 25 June.

Cameroon’s best FIFA Confederations Cup achievement to date was reaching the final of the 2003 edition.

FIFA