African countries benefited from China’s poverty alleviation experience

BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhuanet | ) — China’s valuable experience in coordinating urban and rural development as well as agricultural and industrial development has greatly benefited African countries, said former Tanzanian Prime Minister Salim Ahmed Salim at the Third Forum on China-Africa Local Government Cooperation on Tuesday.

Themed “Poverty Alleviation and Sustainable Development”, the forum gathered together delegates from China and African countries to share experience in poverty alleviation and explore the way to achieve sustainable development.

The forum also aims to enhance local government cooperation.

China has achieved great success in local governance. We should promote local government cooperation between China and African countries, Nigerien Prime Minister Brigi Rafini made the remarks at the forum.

During an interview with Xinhuanet, Liomba Mwangala, Permanent Secretary of Southern Province of Zambia, said “We expect our Chinese team to go to Zambia any time soon so that we can engage each other.”

He further noted that he is expecting Chinese companies to provide support in infrastructure construction, tourism development and so on.

Speaking of the cooperation projects, Mandengue Louis Lucien Heurard, Deputy Mayor of Douala, Cameroon, said that the Belt and Road Initiative has brought many infrastructure projects to Africa.

They make people’s life more convenient and create better conditions for poverty alleviation.

Obiegni Thomas Dupont, Mayor of Ndikinimeki, Cameroon, said that apart from food and shelter, education is also an urgent issue in alleviating poverty.

He welcomes China to engage in Africa’s development in a wider range of areas for further cooperation and mutual benefits.