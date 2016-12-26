African Plants May Offer New Ways to Treat Mesothelioma

Could compounds found in African plants hold the key to fighting intractable malignant mesothelioma?
That is the suggestion of a new study conducted by an international team of researchers including scientists in Cameroon and Kenya.
The study published in a recent issue of BMC Pharmacology and Toxicology, focused on naturally occurring quinones, organic compounds found in bacteria, certain fungi, and in various plants, including some found in Kenya.
Quinones as Cancer Fighters
The new study focused on 14 different naturally occurring quinones including three in the group anthraquinones, one naphthoquinone and ten benzoquinones.
The substances were tested on six types of cancer cells, including malignant mesothelioma, as well as on normal connective tissue cells called fibroblasts.
Specifically, the researchers were looking for the impact of quinones on the release of caspases, enzymes that play essential roles in programmed cell death or apoptosis.
Triggering Mesothelioma Cell Death
While different quinones impacted the various cancer cells in different ways, the quinone with the greatest impact on pleural mesothelioma cells was rapanone, a compound isolated from a particular evergreen shrub.
The researchers note that all of the 14 tested compounds “displayed interesting activities” in the cancer cell lines tested. In addition to malignant mesothelioma, those cell lines included colorectal cancer and cancers of the breast, liver, and lungs.
“The tested natural products…are potential cytotoxic compounds that deserve more investigations towards developing novel antiproliferative drugs against human carcinoma,” writes researcher and the study’s first author Victor Kuete, PhD, a biochemist with the Universite de Dschang.
Alternative to Chemotherapy Needed
Currently, chemotherapy is the primary first-line treatment for patients diagnosed with mesothelioma. But even the gold standard chemotherapy drug Alimta (pemetrexed) is only marginally effective against this aggressive cancer and can cause life-threatening side effects.
Alternative mesothelioma treatments are urgently needed.
In addition to quinones, other naturally-derived compounds that have shown promise in the fight against mesothelioma include curcumin from the spice turmeric, polyphenols found in tea and leafy greens, and resveratrol in red wine.
Source:
Kuete, V, et al, “Cytotoxicity of Plumbagin, Rapanone and 12 other naturally occurring Quinones from Kenyan Flora towards human carcinoma cells”, December 21, 2016, BMC Pharmacology and Toxicology
Good job! This is where the money should be spent – funding research into natural products that abound in the countryside and having citizens gainfully employed at home. If such good news could spread to UB, UBa, UY, Ngaoundere and the rest, the nation can rise up and be counted too.
But alas…often these basic investigations are carried to other lands for lack of local support. Did we not see it with Ancystocladus korupensis, the pllant contining anti-viral properties discovered on the slopes of Mount Cameroon? Did we not see this in the apathy with which VANHIVAX (Victor Anoma Ngu’s HIV vaccine project) was treated? And lots more.
Cameroonian leaders, especially those who control the purse strings need to be sensitized to the need to make provisions for budgetary lines in their setup that can provide support for such local efforts. Giants like the CDC, SONARA, ENEO, CAMAIR can do a lot to pool their resources and fund local research projects.
We cannot continue to depend entirely on external funding – WHO (World Health Organization), NSF (National Science Foundation), IITA (International Institute of Tropical Agriculture), etc for help in sustaining our own researchers who are doing such good investigations. Parliament should be ashamed to spend so much energy and time debating only the allowances to be paid to parliamentarians. We can do better, n’est-ce pas?