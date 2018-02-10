AFRIQUE PRESSE: l’extradition par le Nigeria des sécessionnistes anglophones [+audio]

RFI | Les thèmes de la semaine: – Sénégal – France : bilan et perspectives du troisième partenariat mondial pour l’éducation de Dakar
Fast Forward to 10:24 Cameroun : l’extradition par le Nigeria des sécessionnistes anglophones !
Présentation: Denise Epoté
Invité(e)s:
– Assane Diop : Radio France Internationale
– Eric Kouamo : Equinoxe (Chaîne de TV privée camerounaise)
– Hichem Ben Yaïche : New African Magazine.
Assane Diop is funny.
He claims that Anglophones are silly to seek a restoration of heir country but agrees that they are being marginalised and abused.
Go figure