AFRIQUE PRESSE: l’extradition par le Nigeria des sécessionnistes anglophones [+audio]

6 hours ago 1 Comment

RFI | Les thèmes de la semaine: – Sénégal – France : bilan et perspectives du troisième partenariat mondial pour l’éducation de Dakar

Fast Forward to 10:24 Cameroun : l’extradition par le Nigeria des sécessionnistes anglophones !

Présentation: Denise Epoté

Invité(e)s:
– Assane Diop : Radio France Internationale
– Eric Kouamo : Equinoxe (Chaîne de TV privée camerounaise)
– Hichem Ben Yaïche : New African Magazine.

One comment

  1. Épée Dipanda
    1 min ago at 22:29

    Assane Diop is funny.
    He claims that Anglophones are silly to seek a restoration of heir country but agrees that they are being marginalised and abused.
    Go figure

